Authorities raze ‘illegal’ structure of Zila Panchayat member in Lucknow district

A day after the arrest of local Samajwadi Party leader and Zila Panchayat member Arun Yadav, the district administration and the Lucknow police demolished illegal constructions done by him on the government land in Mankheda village under Mohanlalganj police station limits here on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Inspector in charge of Mohanlalganj police station, Akhilesh Kumar Mishra said the land was registered as ‘pashuchar’ (grazing land) in the government records but Yadav had illegally occupied it and was using it for past many years by constructing a house on it. He said the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Mohanlalganj tehsil and tehsildar Rajesh Vishwakarma and a heavy police force remained present during the demolition drive

The inspector said Yadav had occupied the huge chunk of the government land and was carrying out his illegal activities from there. He said Yadav and his accomplices had attacked the UP Special Task Force (STF) team in the wee hours on Saturday. The police had raided Yadav’s place on information that he used the place for stealing petrol and diesel from tankers coming to the government supply depot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said Yadav and his accomplices were on the run since then while two of his aides Saurabh Yadav and Mohsin were arrested after registering an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 for an attempt to murder, causing obstruction in government work and rioting in this connection. In the FIR, Arun Yadav, Mohsin, Saurabh Yadav, Chottu, Golu, Deepu and 40 other villagers were booked.

The inspector said Arun Yadav and his accomplices escaped after the attack. He said Yadav was arrested on Monday night from Gomti Nagar area near Shaheed Path after tracing his location through electronic surveillance.

“Other than the FIR on an attack on STF team, the supply inspector of Mohanlalganj area, Suyash Krishna, also registered another FIR for violation of Essential Commodities Act at Mohanlalganj police station on Monday,” he said. He added, “Yadav and his aides used to steal 10 containers of petrol or diesel from each tanker without opening the digital lock before it reached the depot in connivance with the tanker drivers.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said Yadav and his aides allegedly used to sell this stolen petrol and diesel at shops in remote areas where there was no petrol pump available and earn huge profit. He said the accused was also involved in the illegal sale and supply of alcohol in the remote villages.