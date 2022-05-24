Authorities raze ‘illegal’ structure of Zila Panchayat member in Lucknow district
A day after the arrest of local Samajwadi Party leader and Zila Panchayat member Arun Yadav, the district administration and the Lucknow police demolished illegal constructions done by him on the government land in Mankheda village under Mohanlalganj police station limits here on Tuesday.
The Inspector in charge of Mohanlalganj police station, Akhilesh Kumar Mishra said the land was registered as ‘pashuchar’ (grazing land) in the government records but Yadav had illegally occupied it and was using it for past many years by constructing a house on it. He said the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Mohanlalganj tehsil and tehsildar Rajesh Vishwakarma and a heavy police force remained present during the demolition drive
The inspector said Yadav had occupied the huge chunk of the government land and was carrying out his illegal activities from there. He said Yadav and his accomplices had attacked the UP Special Task Force (STF) team in the wee hours on Saturday. The police had raided Yadav’s place on information that he used the place for stealing petrol and diesel from tankers coming to the government supply depot.
He said Yadav and his accomplices were on the run since then while two of his aides Saurabh Yadav and Mohsin were arrested after registering an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 for an attempt to murder, causing obstruction in government work and rioting in this connection. In the FIR, Arun Yadav, Mohsin, Saurabh Yadav, Chottu, Golu, Deepu and 40 other villagers were booked.
The inspector said Arun Yadav and his accomplices escaped after the attack. He said Yadav was arrested on Monday night from Gomti Nagar area near Shaheed Path after tracing his location through electronic surveillance.
“Other than the FIR on an attack on STF team, the supply inspector of Mohanlalganj area, Suyash Krishna, also registered another FIR for violation of Essential Commodities Act at Mohanlalganj police station on Monday,” he said. He added, “Yadav and his aides used to steal 10 containers of petrol or diesel from each tanker without opening the digital lock before it reached the depot in connivance with the tanker drivers.”
He said Yadav and his aides allegedly used to sell this stolen petrol and diesel at shops in remote areas where there was no petrol pump available and earn huge profit. He said the accused was also involved in the illegal sale and supply of alcohol in the remote villages.
Thieves decamp with ornaments worth over ₹15 lakh from jewellery shop in Lucknow
A gang of burglars fled with silver and gold jewellery worth over ₹15 lakh as well as some cash after breaking into a jewellery shop in Sarojininagar area here on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, said police officials on Tuesday. The incident took place at around 2 am on Tuesday when a gang of burglars broke into Prateek Jewellers' shop in Ganganagar locality near Amausi village under Sarojininagar police station limits.
Govt, private MBBS interns demand parity in stipend
Mumbai The much-awaited orientation for the recently graduated MBBS students is taking place across medical institutes in the state. However, the difference in stipend being offered by these institutes to the interns has once again raised objections. While government medical colleges (GMCs) are paying a monthly stipend of ₹11,000 to their MBBS interns, several private medical institutes are not doing the same.
e-vehicle service starts, automatic wheelchair soon at Pune railway station
PUNE In a bid to provide comfortable and hassle-free travelling around the station premises, the Pune railway division has resumed the services of battery-operated electric vehicles at the Pune railway station. The division also plans to introduce two fully automatic wheelchairs, for the physically challenged, that can easily get into the elevator staircase According to officials, these electric vehicles were broken down and have not been maintained for the past three years.
Pre-monsoon alarm: Karnataka energy minister releases WhatsApp helplines
Karnataka energy minister V Sunil Kumar at a news conference at the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited office on Tuesday released 11 new WhatsApp helpline numbers ahead of the upcoming monsoon season to help ease load on the electricity board's current 1912 helpline during emergencies. Bengaluru's pre-monsoon showers led to several electricity poles being uprooted, which caused multiple unscheduled and day-long outages in the city and affected those working from home.
Pillars carved in Ayodhya to be used first in Ram temple construction
LUCKNOW Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will first use carved pillars and stone slabs from the VHP's workshop in Ayodhya for the construction of the main structure of Ram temple in the first phase starting from June 1. The temple construction committee said that June 1 is an auspicious date according to the Hindu religious calendar. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had relocated Ram Lalla from the tent in Ram Janmabhoomi to the makeshift temple on March 25, 2020.
