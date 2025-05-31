Avoid unnecessary interpretations of rules that could stall investments: CS to officials

Chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh has instructed district magistrates and departmental heads to avoid unnecessary interpretations of rules that could stall investment and to proactively find solutions to ensure smooth roll out of investment proposals. Chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh (File Photo)

Presiding over a review meeting late on Thursday night, Singh directed officials present at the meeting to simplify internal processes while adhering to regulatory frameworks.

Taking serious note of unnecessary delay in execution of projects, the chief secretary instructed district magistrates and departmental heads to avoid unnecessary interpretations of rules that could stall investment and to proactively find solutions.

He emphasized the importance of creating an enabling environment for investors by removing procedural delays and ensuring projects move swiftly from proposal to ground-breaking stage.

The chief secretary also highlighted the need for active engagement with industry bodies and stakeholders to fine-tune existing policies and introduce stronger incentives for investors.

Projects in several sectors, including education, hospitality, logistics, and manufacturing, were discussed as being delayed due to procedural hurdles.

To enhance infrastructure oversight, Singh directed the Invest UP to form a dedicated team to monitor construction projects and identify state-wide implementation challenges.

Officials from various departments were present in the meeting, including those from Invest UP, senior representatives of Tourism, MSME, IT & Electronics, Horticulture, Dairy, Animal Husbandry, Civil Aviation, Education, Cane Development, UPSIDA, UPEIDA, and other industrial authorities. From districts, officials joined the meeting virtually.