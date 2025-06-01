AwasPlus Survey: Over 1.6 lakh in need of housing in Prayagraj

The AwasPlus Survey-2025, conducted to identify eligible people under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Prayagraj, has been completed. Block-wise evaluation was done by the District Rural Development Agency. (Sourced)

According to district officials, the survey found that 1,63,822 people in the district are in need of housing. Of these, 71,005 individuals submitted applications through the self-assessment process mandated under the scheme, while the departmental survey identified 92,817 people as eligible.

The district administration is now verifying the 71,005 self-assessed applicants, officials said.

Block-wise evaluation was done by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), according to which Koraon development block has the highest number of people eligible (19,588), while Chaka has the lowest (2,049).

“Verification is underway for the AwasPlus survey under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana, a social welfare programme under the Union ministry of rural development to provide housing for the rural poor. Koraon has the highest demand for housing, while Chaka has the lowest. The report of both self-assessment and departmental survey is being sent to the government. Further action will follow based on official instructions,” Bhupendra Kumar Singh, project director of DRDA (Prayagraj), said.

On the instructions of the state government, the AwasPlus survey was started in the district in April and continued till May. The purpose was to cover the people who had been left out under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana despite being eligible, officials said.

The policy was explained to the common people and a self-assessment report was sought from them, while the departmental survey was conducted in parallel. Thereafter, the list of eligible people in all 23 blocks was finalised on May 30, they explained.