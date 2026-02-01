Ayodhya jailbreak: Another deputy jailer, two more prison staffers suspended

Three more prison staff members — deputy jailer Raju alias Rajdeep, head jail warder Prabhunath Kumar and jail warder Deepak Kumar Pandey – were suspended on Saturday in connection with the escape of two undertrial inmates from the Ayodhya district jail earlier this week, according to a press release issued by prison headquarters in Lucknow. The two undertrials allegedly broke through the rear wall of their cell and scaled the boundary wall using a rope fashioned from blankets and clothing (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The latest action followed a detailed inquiry report submitted by the deputy inspector general (DIG) of Prisons, Ayodhya Range. Officials said the suspensions were ordered after the inquiry pointed to lapses in supervision and security protocols inside the jail.

These suspensions are in addition to the 10 prison personnel already placed under suspension immediately after the incident, including the jailer, a deputy jailer, head warders, and several jail warders.

Based on the DIG’s findings, the Directorate General of Prison Administration and Reform Services suspended deputy jailer Raju alias Rajdeep, head jail warder Prabhunath Kumar and jail warder Deepak Kumar Pandey. Departmental proceedings have also been initiated against all three.

The two undertrials, accused in serious cases including murder and offences under the POCSO Act, escaped from the high-security ward of the jail in the early hours of January 29. They allegedly broke through the rear wall of their cell and scaled the boundary wall using a rope fashioned from blankets and clothing.

A recommendation has also been sent to the state government seeking action against senior superintendent Uday Pratap Mishra.

The escaped inmates — Sher Ali of Sultanpur district and Golu Agrahari alias Suraj Agrahari of Amethi — were lodged in Cell No. 4 of Special Security Ward–I due to the gravity of the charges against them.

Senior officials said the fresh suspensions indicate that responsibility for the security breach may extend beyond those initially held accountable. The ongoing departmental inquiry is examining possible negligence, surveillance failures, and whether any staff overlooked warning signs of tampering inside the high-security ward.

CCTV footage is being analysed, while forensic teams have inspected the damaged section of the wall.

Meanwhile, a large-scale manhunt is underway. Police teams have been deployed across Ayodhya and neighbouring districts, with alerts issued at transport hubs and border checkpoints. Surveillance along district and interstate routes has also been intensified.