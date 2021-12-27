Ayodhya land deal: Maharishi Ramayan Vidyapeeth Trust under scanner

LUCKNOW The Maharishi Ramayan Vidyapeeth Trust, state government officials and their relatives who had bought land in Manjha Barhata and Shahnawazpur villages are under scanner of the team probing into the Ayodhya land purchase deals involving senior officials and politicians of the state.

The trust is on the radar of the investigators for allegedly purchasing land from a dalit in the two villages. As per law, a dalit cannot sell his land to anyone except a dalit.

According to officials of the Ayodhya administration, Maharishi Ramayan Vidyapeeth Trust had purchased land from a Dalit villager in the name of its dalit employee, Ronghai. A case was also pending against the trust in the revenue court (administrative), Ayodhya.

“After camping in Ayodhya for three days, the probe team has returned to Lucknow. Land deals of the trust are being investigated. The probe team scanned all documents related with the land deals of the trust,” said a senior official of the state government.

“The team also sought details of the ongoing case against the trust in the revenue court (administrative),” added the official.

The probe team also received a complaint against a senior official posted in Ayodhya whose relatives purchased land in Manjha Barhata village.

According to officials, the parcel of land purchased by the official’s relatives belonged to three brothers.

“Only two brothers had sold the land. But the third brother had refused to sell his portion of the land. However, his land has been forcibly occupied by the official’s relatives,” said the official.

According to a senior official of the revenue department, the probe was almost complete and the final report was being prepared, which would be presented to the chief minister.

Radhey Shyam Mishra, special secretary, department of revenue, state government, was probing land deals of around 15 officials of the state government, their relatives and politicians in Manjha Barhata and Shahnawazpur villages and other parts of Ayodhya.

Apart from 15 prominent people (government officials and their relatives) and private individuals also purchased land in Ayodhya.