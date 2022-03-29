Ayodhya master plan: ADA receives over 1000 objections, to address them on April 5
The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has received 1083 objections to its Ayodhya Mahayojana (master plan)—2031 from locals. Majority of these objections are on the road widening project that will displace large number of shops and commercial establishments.
The development authority has fixed April 5 for hearing on all these objections. As per ADA officials, no hearing on the objections raised could take place earlier due to the 2022 UP assembly polls. After finalising it, the ADA had put up the Ayodhya master plan—2031 at its office from December 8, 2021 to January 22 this year seeking objections from locals.
The development plan also includes several residential and commercial projects, including a new township named Navya Ayodhya, Sri Ram Tower and Kalash Housing among others. However, traders of Ayodhya and locals are opposing the road widening project as it would displace large number of shops and commercial establishments across the city.
“The Ayodhya Development Authority will address all objections before implementing the project,” said Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay. Around 750 shops and commercial establishments from Ram Ki Paidi right up to Old Faizabad city (now known as Ayodhya) will have to be demolished if the ambitious road widening project is implemented. During the assembly polls too, this issue was raised prominently by traders.
Road widening project
Two stretches of the road in Ayodhya Dham (Old Ayodhya town), including the one leading to Hanuman Garhi temple, are to be widened under the proposed plan. Another major expansion of the road is proposed from Naya Ghat to Udaya crossing. This stretch is around 4.6 km in length. The entire road is proposed to be 24 feet wide—12 feet on both sides of the divider. There are a large number of commercial establishments on this stretch. Traders are demanding to curtail the proposed expansion to 20 feet width.
