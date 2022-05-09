Ayodhya: Three roads leading to Ram Mandir to be remodelled
Three prominent roads in Ayodhya leading to Ram Mandir will be developed into smart roads and will have all facilities for the devotees coming to the temple town.
Of the three roads, the longest stretch is 13 km Ram Path starting from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat. The second longest stretch is two km long Ram Janmabhoomi Path which starts from Sugriv Quila to Ram Mandir. The shortest stretch of 0.75 km is Bhakti Path from Shringar Hat to Ram Janmabhoomi.
The Ayodhya administration has prepared a revised detailed project report (DPR) for widening of these three roads as part of the Ayodhya development plan of the state government. The Ayodhya administration prepared revised DPRs after chief minister Yogi Adityanath rejected those prepared initially.
According to Vishal Singh, vice chairman, Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA), revised DPRs of the project (three roads) have been sent to the state government. Alongside these roads, basic amenities like toilets, drinking water facility, bus shelters, garbage bins and benches among others will be available for devotees going to Ram Janmabhoomi.
On all three stretches of the road, trees will also be planted to ensure adequate green cover. According to the Ayodhya administration, the road widening project is part of the state government’s plan to remodel temple town for a future scenario when devotees in large numbers are expected to turn up on festive occasions.
Around 200 projects are being rolled out under the Ayodhya vision document -2047. These projects are being executed by UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam, UP State Construction and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, Ayodhya Development Authority, Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, PWD, NHAI and other departments of the state government. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had reviewed Ayodhya vision document -2047 during his visit to temple town on May 6.
Rough draft ready for redevelopment of Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC's) building permission department has shortlisted the design submitted by architects for redeveloping city's iconic and historically important landmark Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir located on Jangali Maharaj road. Head of the building permission department, Harshada Shinde, said, “We held a meeting with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday (May 6) and shortlisted a rough plan from the proposals submitted to the estate department in 2018.”
Fire breaks out in railways’ Ludhiana diesel shed, no casualty reported
Fire broke out at the Northern Railway's Ludhiana diesel shed on Monday, causing panic among the staff. No casualty was reported in the incident. Railway personnel informed the fire department, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. “After receiving the alert, around seven fire tenders were rushed to spot and after struggling for around three hours the firefighters managed to douse the flames,” said leading fireman Rajan Singh.
Allahabad HC lawyers to abstain from work today
The High Court Bar Association president and senior advocate, RK Ojha said that there is a requirement to improve the entire system of listing of cases, as, at present, fresh cases are being listed before the court after 10 to 60 days after their filing in the registry. It must be ensured that all fresh cases are listed before the court after 48 hours and it must also be ensured that information in this regard is conveyed to lawyers by the registry through SMSs.
E-bus breakdown irks tourists at Sinhagad fort
PUNE A weekend of fun at Sinhagad fort, turned into a nightmare for tourists as they had to walk down the entire ghat section to their vehicles, instead of taking the newly-launched e-bus. Of the 15 electric buses, five broke down due to no charge. According to tourists, there was lack of management and heavy crowding at the fort on Sunday.
Cervical cancer: UP Guv pushes for awareness, prevention & vax
Women are holding more responsibilities these days, hence, they need to focus on their own health too with balanced diet and adequate nutrition, said governor Anandiben Patel, addressing the cervical cancer and HPV vaccination awareness programme at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. During the event, 225 girls from 17 schools were administered the HPV vaccine. The governor said that complete treatment for cervical cancer is possible if detected at an early stage.
