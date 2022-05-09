Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Ayodhya: Three roads leading to Ram Mandir to be remodelled
Ayodhya: Three roads leading to Ram Mandir to be remodelled

The Ayodhya administration has prepared a revised detailed project report for widening of these three roads as part of the Ayodhya development plan of the state government
On all three stretches of the road, trees will also be planted to ensure adequate green cover. (Sourced)

Published on May 09, 2022 11:23 PM IST
ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow

Three prominent roads in Ayodhya leading to Ram Mandir will be developed into smart roads and will have all facilities for the devotees coming to the temple town.

Of the three roads, the longest stretch is 13 km Ram Path starting from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat. The second longest stretch is two km long Ram Janmabhoomi Path which starts from Sugriv Quila to Ram Mandir. The shortest stretch of 0.75 km is Bhakti Path from Shringar Hat to Ram Janmabhoomi.

The Ayodhya administration has prepared a revised detailed project report (DPR) for widening of these three roads as part of the Ayodhya development plan of the state government. The Ayodhya administration prepared revised DPRs after chief minister Yogi Adityanath rejected those prepared initially.

According to Vishal Singh, vice chairman, Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA), revised DPRs of the project (three roads) have been sent to the state government. Alongside these roads, basic amenities like toilets, drinking water facility, bus shelters, garbage bins and benches among others will be available for devotees going to Ram Janmabhoomi.

On all three stretches of the road, trees will also be planted to ensure adequate green cover. According to the Ayodhya administration, the road widening project is part of the state government’s plan to remodel temple town for a future scenario when devotees in large numbers are expected to turn up on festive occasions.

Ayodhya vision document -2047

Around 200 projects are being rolled out under the Ayodhya vision document -2047. These projects are being executed by UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam, UP State Construction and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, Ayodhya Development Authority, Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, PWD, NHAI and other departments of the state government. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had reviewed Ayodhya vision document -2047 during his visit to temple town on May 6.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Pawan Dixit

    Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission

