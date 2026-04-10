Ayodhya triple tragedy: Unattended 22-day-old dies after mother kills father, jumps before train

A 22-day-old infant died on Friday morning, hours after being found crying beside the blood-soaked body of his father in a house in Ayodhya district. Police suspect the child’s mother first killed her husband and then died by suicide under a train. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Police said the infant had been left alone for several hours after his mother allegedly bludgeoned her husband to death with a hammer in their house in the Raunahi area, on Thursday evening, before heading for the railway tracks near Devarakot crossing, where she was later found dead.

Balwant Chaudhary, SP, Ayodhya rural, said, “We received information about the bodies of the husband and wife. It appears that the wife killed her husband and then jumped in front of a train. A suicide note has been recovered near the woman’s body in which she has alleged harassment by her husband and in-laws,” Chaudhary said.

Tragedy was compounded when police, after identifying the woman from a broken mobile phone found near the railway track, went to inform her family at their residence in Kareru village.

Finding the house locked, officers broke open the door.

Inside, they found the man’s body lying in a pool of blood, with a blood-stained hammer near the corpse. Beside the body, the couple’s 22-day-old newborn son was found alive, crying continuously and in a visibly critical condition after being left unattended without food or care for several hours.

The baby was immediately handed over to relatives and rushed for medical attention, but he died on Friday morning, police said.