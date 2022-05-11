Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AYUSH counselling: Last date extended till May 14

Earlier, the last date for AYUSH counselling was May 10 which has now been extended based on representations received from various states
The registration for the next round of AYUSH counselling will open from May 12 (Pic for representation)
Published on May 11, 2022 10:33 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The last date for admission in AYUSH courses has been extended till May 14, and the last date for reporting at the allotted college is May 20.

The national commission for Indian system of medicine, New Delhi, in its communique to all directors of AYUSH on Wednesday, said the last date has been extended based on representations received from various states. Earlier, the last date for counselling was May 10.

The registration for the next round of counselling will open from May 12, said Dr Umakant Yadav, incharge of counselling at the Ayurved directorate.

In Uttar Pradesh, 432 seats are still vacant against 5,010 seats in Ayurvedic, Homoeopathy and Unani colleges.

