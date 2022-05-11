AYUSH counselling: Last date extended till May 14
The last date for admission in AYUSH courses has been extended till May 14, and the last date for reporting at the allotted college is May 20.
The national commission for Indian system of medicine, New Delhi, in its communique to all directors of AYUSH on Wednesday, said the last date has been extended based on representations received from various states. Earlier, the last date for counselling was May 10.
The registration for the next round of counselling will open from May 12, said Dr Umakant Yadav, incharge of counselling at the Ayurved directorate.
In Uttar Pradesh, 432 seats are still vacant against 5,010 seats in Ayurvedic, Homoeopathy and Unani colleges.
Threat letter issued against Raj Thackeray, claims MNS
Mumbai The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena claimed that their leader Raj Thackeray received a threat letter and demanded that the state government probe into the issue. Key MNS leaders rushed to Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey and Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil and told them about the threat. They claimed that the letter was in Hindi with a few words in Urdu and the party received it through post at MNS's Lalbaug office.
Smriti promises Amethi girl visit to ISRO
LUCKNOW In yet another step to engage with Amethi, union women and child development minister, Smriti Irani, has promised students of her Lok Sabha constituency of arranging their visit to the country's top institutes. Next month, she would ensure a visit by a student of her constituency to the headquarters of the Indian Space Research Organisation. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's had contested from two constituencies in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
BPSC paper leak: ‘Nothing in order at exam centre under lens’
The examination centre at Veer Kunwar Singh College in Ara, whose principal is among the four people arrested in connection with the “leak” of question paper of 67th combined (preliminary) competitive examination for Bihar's civil services conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission, flouted several examination guidelines, according to an official of Economic Offence Unit of the state police, which is probing the case.
Fire breaks out at Vishvesvaraya Bhawan; files gutted
Stacks of government records are feared to have been gutted after a major fire broke out Wednesday morning at Vishvesvaraya Bhawan, which is located on the main road of Bihar's capital Patna and houses offices of various departments of the state government, officials said. The building, which is a secretariat, houses offices of Bihar State Planning Board, rural works department, road construction department and minor water resources department.
Tejashwi meets CM to discuss caste census in Bihar
A day after setting an ultimatum, Bihar's leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday met chief minister Nitish Kumar on the issue of holding a statewide caste census and said Yadav has received an assurance that the government was serious on the issue. This is the third interaction between the two leaders in the last 20 days. The last caste census was held in India in 1931.
