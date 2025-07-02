AYUSH wellness centres to come up in every UP district: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that following the establishment of Uttar Pradesh’s first AYUSH University in Gorakhpur, the Uttar Pradesh government will now set up at least one 100-bed AYUSH health and wellness centre in every district. The CM made the announcement while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Uttar Pradesh’s first AYUSH University—Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University. (HT file)

These centres will offer key treatments such as Panchakarma and Ksharasutra. In addition, the state government has decided to open one AYUSH college at each of the six divisional headquarters that are currently without such facilities.

The CM made the announcement while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Uttar Pradesh’s first AYUSH University—Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University.

Welcoming President Droupadi Murmu, the chief guest, and governor Anandiben Patel, the special guest of honour, Yogi stated that both the central and state governments are continuously working to ensure holistic health for all.

Prior to 2014, India’s traditional systems of medicine had not gained global recognition. After taking office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed the Ministry of AYUSH, integrating Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Homeopathy, Naturopathy and Siddha, and gave traditional medicine a national platform, he said.

The CM said the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University is a result of PM Modi’s vision for comprehensive wellness. With the inauguration complete, the university will now move forward with its admission process. It will offer medical services across various traditional systems including Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Unani, Yoga, Naturopathy and Siddha. The university will also emerge as a major centre for research and development in the AYUSH sector.

Yogi highlighted that the university will play a significant role in providing employment opportunities to both farmers and youths. Through this institution, cultivation of medicinal plants will become a viable source of income. He said the university will also be instrumental in promoting traditional medicine as a new form of health tourism.

The CM expressed confidence that the university will emerge as a premier destination for health tourism in the future. During his address at the inauguration ceremony, Yogi also spoke about the connection between Ayurveda and the Nath tradition.

He explained that Rasashastra and metallurgical sciences in Ayurveda are linked to the legacy of the Navnath and 84 Siddhas. The credit for systematically organising these disciplines, he said, goes to Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath.