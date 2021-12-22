Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav shows importance of sacrifices made for independence: Yogi
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav shows importance of sacrifices made for independence: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath honours army veterans, gallantry award winners and family members of martyrs at event in Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event held as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 06:16 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was meant to enable the present and future generations to remember the importance of the sacrifices made to attain independence.

Yogi Adityanath was speaking at an event organised at KD Singh Babu Stadium of Lucknow on Wednesday.

“We didn’t get freedom just by asking. We had to undertake a long struggle and make several sacrifices to get freedom. The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is meant for our present and future generations to remember the importance of the sacrifices made to attain independence,” Yogi said.

The event was part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

“The revolt of 1857 was an essential element struggle for freedom and was centered in Uttar Pradesh. It remained so till we finally got our independence from the British rule,” Yogi said.

The chief minister also mentioned the surgical strikes, stating that India has now become a country that is capable to give a befitting response to any attack by its enemies. He also referred to how the challenges posed by Covid were overcome.

“Going forward, we are becoming a self-reliant nation. When Covid broke out, we were battling shortage of PPE kits and sanitizers but now we are exporting them to other countries in the world. Vaccines made in India are saving lives of people across the globe,” Yogi Adityanath said.

The event was attended by children from various schools of the state capital and their parents. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath honoured Prahlad Prasad Prajapati, 95, a freedom fighter. Army veterans, gallantry award winners and family members of martyrs were also felicitated by the chief minister.

Sporting colourful caps, the students were present on the ground while others found place on the stands around it. According to the information department, over 51,000 people attended the event.

Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia was also present at the event along with local BJP leaders

Story Saved
