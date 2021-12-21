Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Tech meets history as 500 drones take to sky

The ruins of the Residency came alive on Monday as some 500 whirring-drones mounted with powerful lights, hovered around during the country’s biggest drone light show, jointly organised by the ministry of culture and the department of tourism and culture, UP, as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

The Lucknow Residency had been a silent witness to the First War of Independence.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was the chief guest at the show based on the theme--freedom struggle, especially the revolt of 1857. Union minister of state for culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, was also present on the occasion.

While addressing the gathering at the Residency, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, said, “UP was the main centre during the 1st War of Independence in 1857. We are fortunate ones to have assembled here to witness the celebrations of 75 years of independence but this independence was not achieved in a day. Chauri Chaura, Kakori Train Incident and many similar incidents eventually led to independence.”

The CM hailed the selfless contributions of freedom fighters and said that they should be admired for what they did for the country.

The CM while calling the present Covid-19 management system the most effective one, also compared it to the pandemic that broke out in the 19 Century.

“A similar situation was also witnessed in the 19th Century in which many people died but the then government didn’t pay any heed. Our present Covid-19 management system is not only effective but is also being admired by the other countries. It’s our Prime Minister who made it all possible,” the CM said.

He said that it’s the PM who made many impossible things, including the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, possible, and this is new India.

Of the many formations which the drones performed, the one in which the drones formed the face of Indian soldier Mangal Pandey – the first to launch a protest against the British regime leading to the First War of Independence in 1857 – lit up the sky.

The story of the first Indian freedom struggle from 1857 to 1947 was beautifully presented through the drones, to the accompaniment of music, laser lights and colourful drone acrobatics. The drones were being handled by a special team brought from Russia and a special team of drone engineers.

Another attraction at the event was the mesmerising light and sound show where 3D lights were focused on the ruins, using it as a canvas.

Not just nearby, people even from far off and also from neighbouring districts thronged in to be a part of a grand event to which entry was free.

“It was certainly the most beautiful thing we witnessed. Thanks to the UP Government for making our day memorable,” said Izzat Hussain, a resident of Hussainabad, who visited Residency to be a part of the event.

Sandeep Singh, who visited the Residency from Mahanagar along with his family, said, “I especially came to witness the event along with my children. It was such a treat watching this grand drone show followed by a mesmerising light and sound show, highlighting our history. It is tough to put it into words.”

This was the largest drone show in the country. Earlier, in 2020, in Mumbai, 250 drones had performed in a show, and 100 drones had participated in a show held in Prayagraj, said officials with the tourism department.