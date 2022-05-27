Azam Khan gets SC relief on Jauhar University, response sought from UP govt

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a petition filed by Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Azam Khan challenging the bail condition imposed by the Allahabad high court related to Jauhar University.

Earlier, the apex court stayed the high court’s bail condition imposed on Khan directing the district magistrate of Rampur to take possession of land belonging to the university.

A vacation bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Bela M Trivedi said prima facie the Allahabad high court’s bail condition imposed on Khan was disproportionate and sounded like a decree of a civil court. The top court would hear the matter after the vacation.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared before the Supreme for Khan, who took oath as an SP MLA on Monday, days after being released from jail on bail. Sibal said the Rampur DM had issued a notice seeking to vacate buildings of the university and was trying to demolish them.

Khan was lodged in Sitapur Jail on various charges, including that of land grabbing.

On May 24, the top court had agreed to hear Khan plea challenging a bail condition imposed by the high court.

