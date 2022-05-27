Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Azam Khan gets SC relief on Jauhar University, response sought from UP govt
lucknow news

Azam Khan gets SC relief on Jauhar University, response sought from UP govt

  • The Supreme Court termed the order of the Allahabad HC directing the Rampur DM to attach land belonging to Jauhar University court as disproportionate.
File photo of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.
File photo of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.
Updated on May 27, 2022 03:21 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a petition filed by Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Azam Khan challenging the bail condition imposed by the Allahabad high court related to Jauhar University.

Earlier, the apex court stayed the high court’s bail condition imposed on Khan directing the district magistrate of Rampur to take possession of land belonging to the university. 

A vacation bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Bela M Trivedi said prima facie the Allahabad high court’s bail condition imposed on Khan was disproportionate and sounded like a decree of a civil court. The top court would hear the matter after the vacation.

Also read | Azam Khan skips Assembly session for second day, but says not upset with Akhilesh Yadav

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared before the Supreme for Khan, who took oath as an SP MLA on Monday, days after being released from jail on bail.  Sibal said the Rampur DM had issued a notice seeking to vacate buildings of the university and was trying to demolish them.

Khan was lodged in Sitapur Jail on various charges, including that of land grabbing.

Also read | 'Can be killed...': After release, SP’s Azam Khan says was threatened in jail

On May 24, the top court had agreed to hear Khan plea challenging a bail condition imposed by the high court.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
azam khan supreme court
azam khan supreme court
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (HT PHOTO)

    Rajya Sabha polls: Sanjay Raut declares assets worth 21.14 crore

    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut wife, Varsha, owns 729.30 grams of gold and ornaments valued at 39,59,500 and 1820 grams of silver worth 1,30,000. He owns one vehicle purchased in 2004 and two revolvers. Raut owns three parcels of agricultural land in Alibaug. Raut also owns three non-agricultural plots in Raigad currently priced at 2.20 crore. Raut also owns three residential properties in Dadar, Bhandup, and Aarey Milk Colony. His wife owns one in Dadar.

  • Rajasthan sports minister Ashok Chandna expressed anguish over the conduct of the chief minister’s principal secretary. (Twitter)

    Rajasthan sports minister says ‘free me’, CM Gehlot dubs it as ‘work pressure’

    Hours after Rajasthan sports minister Ashok Chandna asked to free him from his ministerial post, chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the minister has huge work pressure and the statement could have been made under stress. Chandna's cabinet colleague, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, offered a similarly placatory tone and said he will talk to him. “I believe the CM will talk about the matter. It is the party's responsibility to take Ashok Chandna's tweet seriously.”

  • Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has questioned the lack of ‘official briefings’ by ED on Jharkhand raids. (File Photo/Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

    Hemant Soren questions ED’s ‘silence’ over Jharkhand raids

    Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has questioned the lack of 'official briefings' by the Enforcement Directorate on the ongoing raids in the state in connection with the alleged MNREGA scam, alleging that it seems the federal agency was more interested in itself donning the hat of a journalist and a news channel.

  • The spurious spirit brought from Jharkhand and distributed to local hooch makers in Bihar caused the tragedy. (Representational Image)

    Death toll in Bihar hooch tragedy climbs to 24

    The death toll in the Bihar hooch tragedy climbed to 24 after five persons admitted at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMCH), Gaya and a Sherghati hospital died on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said. Officials, however, confirmed 15 deaths, 11 in Aurangabad and four in Gaya district. The tragedy started on Sunday when three persons died of spurious hooch in Aurangabad.

  • As many as 5000 employees working in the Secretariat and Legislature at Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha and M S Building are expected to skip work on Friday. (Depositphotos)

    5000 Karnataka Secretariat employees to boycott work on Friday

    A section of the Karnataka Secretariat employees have decided to skip work on Friday, by calling for "Secretariat Bandh", to protest against the state government's move for "rationalising the workforce" by reducing staff, along with other demands. Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar also warned of disciplinary action and a criminal case against those causing obstruction to officials and staff, willing to attend work on Friday.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out