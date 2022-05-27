Azam Khan gets SC relief on Jauhar University, response sought from UP govt
- The Supreme Court termed the order of the Allahabad HC directing the Rampur DM to attach land belonging to Jauhar University court as disproportionate.
The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a petition filed by Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Azam Khan challenging the bail condition imposed by the Allahabad high court related to Jauhar University.
Earlier, the apex court stayed the high court’s bail condition imposed on Khan directing the district magistrate of Rampur to take possession of land belonging to the university.
A vacation bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Bela M Trivedi said prima facie the Allahabad high court’s bail condition imposed on Khan was disproportionate and sounded like a decree of a civil court. The top court would hear the matter after the vacation.
Also read | Azam Khan skips Assembly session for second day, but says not upset with Akhilesh Yadav
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared before the Supreme for Khan, who took oath as an SP MLA on Monday, days after being released from jail on bail. Sibal said the Rampur DM had issued a notice seeking to vacate buildings of the university and was trying to demolish them.
Khan was lodged in Sitapur Jail on various charges, including that of land grabbing.
Also read | 'Can be killed...': After release, SP’s Azam Khan says was threatened in jail
On May 24, the top court had agreed to hear Khan plea challenging a bail condition imposed by the high court.
(With agency inputs)
-
Rajya Sabha polls: Sanjay Raut declares assets worth ₹21.14 crore
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut wife, Varsha, owns 729.30 grams of gold and ornaments valued at ₹39,59,500 and 1820 grams of silver worth ₹1,30,000. He owns one vehicle purchased in 2004 and two revolvers. Raut owns three parcels of agricultural land in Alibaug. Raut also owns three non-agricultural plots in Raigad currently priced at ₹2.20 crore. Raut also owns three residential properties in Dadar, Bhandup, and Aarey Milk Colony. His wife owns one in Dadar.
-
Rajasthan sports minister says ‘free me’, CM Gehlot dubs it as ‘work pressure’
Hours after Rajasthan sports minister Ashok Chandna asked to free him from his ministerial post, chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the minister has huge work pressure and the statement could have been made under stress. Chandna's cabinet colleague, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, offered a similarly placatory tone and said he will talk to him. “I believe the CM will talk about the matter. It is the party's responsibility to take Ashok Chandna's tweet seriously.”
-
Hemant Soren questions ED’s ‘silence’ over Jharkhand raids
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has questioned the lack of 'official briefings' by the Enforcement Directorate on the ongoing raids in the state in connection with the alleged MNREGA scam, alleging that it seems the federal agency was more interested in itself donning the hat of a journalist and a news channel.
-
Death toll in Bihar hooch tragedy climbs to 24
The death toll in the Bihar hooch tragedy climbed to 24 after five persons admitted at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMCH), Gaya and a Sherghati hospital died on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said. Officials, however, confirmed 15 deaths, 11 in Aurangabad and four in Gaya district. The tragedy started on Sunday when three persons died of spurious hooch in Aurangabad.
-
5000 Karnataka Secretariat employees to boycott work on Friday
A section of the Karnataka Secretariat employees have decided to skip work on Friday, by calling for "Secretariat Bandh", to protest against the state government's move for "rationalising the workforce" by reducing staff, along with other demands. Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar also warned of disciplinary action and a criminal case against those causing obstruction to officials and staff, willing to attend work on Friday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics