Azam Khan granted interim bail, likely to be released today or tomorrow
LUCKNOW/NEW DELHI Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is likely to be released from Sitapur jail on Friday or Saturday, after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to him in a cheating case on Thursday, saying it was a fit case to invoke its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution to grant relief.
A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao also directed Khan to file for regular bail within two weeks and asked the trial court to decide it on merits without being influenced by any of the observations of the top court. The apex court said the interim bail would operate till the competent court decided on the application for regular bail.
Khan is currently lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with several cases, including that of land grabbing, against him in Rampur. He could not be released on Thursday as the Sitapur jail administration did not receive bail orders of the apex court.
“The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Azam Khan. He is likely to be released on Friday or Saturday after the Sitapur jail administration receives the bail orders,” said advocate SM Alvi, who represents Azam Khan in court.
Khan, who is SP MLA from Rampur, has secured bail in 87 cases, except one registered at Kotwali police station in Rampur.
Azam Khan’s son and Samajwadi Party’s Suar (Rampur) MLA, Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan, in a tweet in Hindi, wrote: “God willing, on May 20, 2022, with the first rays of the Sun, my father will come out of jail like a new Sun. And this new Sun’s rays will wipe out the darkness of atrocities and injustices.”
In another tweet, Abdullah wrote: “Supreme Court zindabad.”
Tazeen Fatima, wife of Azam Khan and a former Rajya Sabha member of the SP, said: “In the end, truth wins. It’s the victory of truth. There is an atmosphere of joy in Rampur.”
“Satyamev Jayate (truth wins). Today was the day that was long awaited. The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Azam Khan saheb. This is a ray of hope in India’s judicial system,” said Shivpal Yadav, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief, in a statement on indigenous microblogging site Koo.
-
Advocate’s organ donation leads to Mumbai’s first small bowel transplant
Mumbai: After being declared brain dead by doctors, advocate Reena Bansode's family decided to give a new lease of life to four critically ill patients by consenting to donate her organs. The gesture marked an organ donation from a public hospital after more than two years and it also led to Mumbai's first small bowel transplant early on Thursday. Despite all efforts, her condition did not improve and doctors eventually declared her brain dead.
-
Transport commissioner’s office to RTOs: Take action against e-bike manufacturers for selling high-voltage batteries
Amid rising cases of electric bikes exploding and catching fire, the transport commissioner's office has directed Regional Transport Offices to monitor and take action against e-bikes manufacturers selling high-voltage batteries for the vehicles. Maharashtra transport commissioner Avinash Dhakne has directed the RTOs to register complaints with the police against e-bike manufacturers for modification. A special drive for the inspection of such vehicles has been launched.
-
Punjab farmers stocking up wheat in hopes to sell at higher price later
There is a gap of 12-13 lakh tonnes of wheat that has not reached the grain markets for procurement in Punjab and is believed to have been stocked up by farmers in anticipation of fetching a higher price in the open market at a later stage. Reportedly, some portion of wheat has been bought by traders directly from farmers, which secretary food and supplies, Punjab, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh refused to confirm.
-
Maharashtra clocks 300-plus Covid cases for second consecutive day
Mumbai: For the second day straight, Maharashtra clocked over 300 fresh Covid-19 cases, recording 316 new infections. Mumbai with 223 new Covid-19 cases has breached the 200-mark for the second time this month, taking the caseload to 1,061,341. The state did not record any Covid-related fatalities on Thursday. In the past 24 hours, the state tested 28,449 samples and had a positivity rate of 1.11%.
-
Ludhiana | Police chief warns cops against embarrassing dept by stealing power
Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma directed station house officers, and police post in-charges to apply for a new power connection, if they did nit have one. Five police establishments – including a women's cell, the Marado police post, Samrala police station – were found stealing electricity by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited officials.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics