Azam Khan granted interim bail, likely to be released today or tomorrow

LUCKNOW/NEW DELHI Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is likely to be released from Sitapur jail on Friday or Saturday, after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to him in a cheating case on Thursday, saying it was a fit case to invoke its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution to grant relief.

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao also directed Khan to file for regular bail within two weeks and asked the trial court to decide it on merits without being influenced by any of the observations of the top court. The apex court said the interim bail would operate till the competent court decided on the application for regular bail.

Khan is currently lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with several cases, including that of land grabbing, against him in Rampur. He could not be released on Thursday as the Sitapur jail administration did not receive bail orders of the apex court.

“The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Azam Khan. He is likely to be released on Friday or Saturday after the Sitapur jail administration receives the bail orders,” said advocate SM Alvi, who represents Azam Khan in court.

Khan, who is SP MLA from Rampur, has secured bail in 87 cases, except one registered at Kotwali police station in Rampur.

Azam Khan’s son and Samajwadi Party’s Suar (Rampur) MLA, Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan, in a tweet in Hindi, wrote: “God willing, on May 20, 2022, with the first rays of the Sun, my father will come out of jail like a new Sun. And this new Sun’s rays will wipe out the darkness of atrocities and injustices.”

In another tweet, Abdullah wrote: “Supreme Court zindabad.”

Tazeen Fatima, wife of Azam Khan and a former Rajya Sabha member of the SP, said: “In the end, truth wins. It’s the victory of truth. There is an atmosphere of joy in Rampur.”

“Satyamev Jayate (truth wins). Today was the day that was long awaited. The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Azam Khan saheb. This is a ray of hope in India’s judicial system,” said Shivpal Yadav, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief, in a statement on indigenous microblogging site Koo.