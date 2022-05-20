Azam Khan released from jail, Shivpal receives him, Akhilesh posts welcome tweet
Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan walked out of the Sitapur jail in Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning after 27 months.
His release came a day after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a cheating case.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav welcomed Khan’s release.
“Hearty welcome to senior SP leader and MLA Azam Khan on his release on bail. With this bail decision, the Supreme Court has set new standards of justice. He will certainly be acquitted in all other false cases. Lies have moments, not centuries,” Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia chief Shivpal Singh Yadav posted on Twitter pictures with Azam Khan outside the jail.
Shivpal, Khan’s son and MLA Abdullah Azam and a large number of supporters were there to receive the senior SP leader upon his release.
Azam Khan, the Samajwadi Party legislator from Rampur (Sadar), was lodged in Sitapur jail since February 27, 2020 in connection with several cases, including that of land grabbing. He walked out of prison exactly after two years, two months and 24 days.
A certified copy of the Supreme Court order reached Sitapur jail on Thursday night.
RS Yadav, the Sitapur prison superintendent, said Azam Khan’s release order was received around 11 pm on Thursday.
After following all procedures, Khan was released around 8am on Friday.
He has secured bail in all 87 cases registered against him, barring one registered at the Kotwali police station in Rampur, in which the Supreme Court had granted him interim bail.
A Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, directed Khan to file for regular bail within two weeks and asked the trial court to decide it on merits without being influenced by any of the observations of the top court.
Azam Khan left for Rampur by road with his sons after a 45- minute halt at the residence of former Samajwadi Party legislator Anoop Gupta, where he had breakfast and also met his supporters.
Gupta was in constant touch with Azam Khan from the day he was lodged in Sitapur jail.
“I was instructed by my party chief Akhilesh Yadav to take care of Azam Khan, his wife and son the day when they came to Sitapur jail. As my house is quite close to the jail, this also gave me a chance to serve my party leader on the instructions of my party chief,” Anoop Gupta said.
At around 1.45pm, Khan reached Rampur where he was greeted by his supporters.
-
Ludhiana: 2 women posing as house helps steal ₹20k, gold jewellery from house
Two women posing as domestic helps decamped with ₹20,000 and 100-gram gold jewellery from a house on Rani Jhansi Road, Civil Lines. The complainant, Parveen Arora, 51, told police that the two women had come to her house on May 4 seeking work as house helps. The women then left the house saying that they will return the next day. After Arora found the valuables missing, she lodged a complaint.
-
Temples, mosques donate extra loudspeakers to educational institutions
With ongoing drive against unauthorised use of loudspeakers in the state, many places of worship have voluntarily removed the loudspeakers in the Sangam city. Now, the religious heads of such temples and mosques are donating these extra loudspeakers to the educational institutions. The managing committees of many mosques and temples have themselves taken down extra loudspeakers as they were causing unnecessary sound pollution.
-
Delhi University professor held for social media post on Gyanvapi
Delhi University professor Ratan Lal was arrested on Friday in connection with a case registered against him North Delhi's cyber police station. He was booked for allegedly making a reportedly objectionable social media post. Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi confirmed the arrest. The professor's social media post referred to claims of a Shivling been found at the Gyanvapi mosque.
-
Gehlot dials Mann for quick repair of Sirhind canal
Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday spoke to his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann over the phone, requesting him to get the repair of the damaged portion of the Sirhind canal done. Gehlot made Mann aware of problems faced in Rajasthan after part of the Sirhind canal was damaged on April 1. He said Bhagwant Mann assured him that efforts will be made to complete the repair work at the earliest.
-
Prayagraj SSP announces cash reward on arrest of Jackie gang members
SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar announced a reward of ₹25,000 each on three absconding members of notorious Jackie gang along with the person who was sheltering them at his house in Naini area recently. SSP Ajay Kumar said ₹25,000 cash reward has been announced on arrest of one the infamous betting racket kingpin of the district, Pankaj Singh. A native of Chitrakoot, Pankaj Singh has half a dozen cases lodged against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics