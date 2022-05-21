Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Azam Khan says he will meet Akhilesh Yadav, but doesn’t mention when

Azam Khan, the Samajwadi’ Party’s most prominent Muslim leader, was released from Sitapur jail on Friday after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a cheating case
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in Rampur on Saturday. (PTI PHOTO)
Updated on May 21, 2022 11:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Saturday said he would meet party president Akhilesh Yadav but did not specify when and where he would do so.

Azam Khan, the Samajwadi’ Party’s most prominent Muslim leader, was released from Sitapur jail on Friday after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a cheating case. He had spent about 27 months in prison.

“I will meet Akhilesh Yadav,” Azam Khan said to a question from reporters in Rampur when he was going to the MP/MLA court for a hearing in a case concerning the allegedly fake birth certificate case of his son and Swar MLA Abdullah Azam.

Asked when he would meet him, Azam Khan said: “As of now, I am going to the court”.

Azam Khan is the SP MLA from Rampur. It is not certain if he will reach Lucknow on Sunday to attend a meeting of party legislators summoned by Akhilesh ahead of the UP legislature budget session that begins on May 23.

Since early April, there was speculation that Azam Khan was upset with the Samajwadi Party.

The speculation was triggered by an Azam aide charging Akhilesh with neglecting Azam and Muslims.

At a press conference after his release on Friday, Azam Khan evaded all questions on if he was getting closer to Shivpal Yadav or if he is upset with Akhilesh, or if he is looking towards any other party—the Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party or the AIMIM.

