Azam Khan says he will meet Akhilesh Yadav, but doesn’t mention when
Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Saturday said he would meet party president Akhilesh Yadav but did not specify when and where he would do so.
Azam Khan, the Samajwadi’ Party’s most prominent Muslim leader, was released from Sitapur jail on Friday after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a cheating case. He had spent about 27 months in prison.
“I will meet Akhilesh Yadav,” Azam Khan said to a question from reporters in Rampur when he was going to the MP/MLA court for a hearing in a case concerning the allegedly fake birth certificate case of his son and Swar MLA Abdullah Azam.
Asked when he would meet him, Azam Khan said: “As of now, I am going to the court”.
Azam Khan is the SP MLA from Rampur. It is not certain if he will reach Lucknow on Sunday to attend a meeting of party legislators summoned by Akhilesh ahead of the UP legislature budget session that begins on May 23.
Since early April, there was speculation that Azam Khan was upset with the Samajwadi Party.
The speculation was triggered by an Azam aide charging Akhilesh with neglecting Azam and Muslims.
At a press conference after his release on Friday, Azam Khan evaded all questions on if he was getting closer to Shivpal Yadav or if he is upset with Akhilesh, or if he is looking towards any other party—the Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party or the AIMIM.
CA association protests against arrest of two held in cheating case
A day after two Gurugram-based chartered accountants (CAs) were arrested for allegedly issuing audited statements of fake companies to claim input credit tax to the tune of ₹15 crore, a group of CAs led by members of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India carried out a protest march on Saturday from a private hospital in Sector 38 to the district court, which remanded the two suspects in judicial custody for 14 days.
Fire at battery repair shop in Faridabad suffocates three workers to death
Three workers suffocated and one had a narrow escape after a fire broke out in a battery repair workshop, gutting the building, in Anangpur Dairy area in Sector 37, Faridabad, on Saturday, officials of the fire department said, adding that the workshop was operating without a no objection certificate, and illegally to boot. The two-storey building was gutted within an hour.
Fast-track Rozgar Budget initiatives, Sisodia tells officials
Deputy chief minister and Delhi's finance minister Manish Sisodia held a review meeting on the government's Rozgaar budget on Saturday and asked officials of the cornered departments to expedite the project proposals for redevelopment of markets, introducing food truck and cloud kitchen policies and so on. The select committee constituted earlier in the month for the selection of markets for redevelopment, has mapped out the selection criteria.
Home owners of Chintels Paradiso meet builder, raise demands
Residents of Chintels Paradiso on Saturday met representatives of the developer, who developed the housing complex, and pressed their demands with regard to maintenance charges, expenditures being carried out from the maintenance fee and setting up a 33kV substation. Residents also demanded that documents pertaining to the condominium be handed over to the RWA and called for expediting the structural audit being carried out at the housing complex by experts of IIT Delhi.
Villagers plan second protest against toll levy in Ghamroj on May 29
Residents of villages along Sohna Road have decided to hold another protest at Ghamroj toll plaza on May 29 to demand exemption from toll for people living within 20 kilometres of the highway. Members of the Toll Sangharsh Samiti have started visiting 35 villages along Sohna Road to encourage villagers to join the protest in large numbers.
