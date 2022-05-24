Azam Khan skips Assembly session for second day, but says not upset with Akhilesh Yadav

Azam Khan, a senior leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and legislator from the Rampur-Sadar seat, skipped the second day of the budget session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Tuesday. Khan, who was sworn-in a day ago following his release from jail on bail, however, told reporters that he was not unhappy with anyone and not looking forward to join any other party.

Khan spoke to the media shortly before leaving for Rampur. His MLA son Abdullah Azam, who is an SP MLA from Suar (Rampur) seat, attended the session on both the days.

When asked if he was upset with the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Khan said there was no reason to be upset with him. "I am not upset with anyone".

"Our ship is strong, I have never looked towards any boat. I am not sure if there is any suitable boat at all."

Khan had met Akhilesh's uncle Shivpal Yadav (also an SP MLA who heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia) on Monday at his residence.

The meeting between the two leaders lasted for about an hour, though neither Shivpal nor Khan has so far spoken in details about the same. Responding to a question on the meeting, Khan said, "Will be meeting him (Shivpal) more (often). Should anyone have a problem with this? All (politicians) meet, interact, sit together, and have tea together. Should I be any different?"

A day ago -- the first day of the Budget session – Khan and his son took oath as members of the legislature after which Khan left the Assembly citing health reasons.

Khan was recently released from jail after remaining behind bars for almost 27 months. He was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court. Since early last month, there had been speculations in the political circles in UP that Khan was unhappy with the Samajwadi Party and its head.

Khan was one of the founder-members of the Samajwadi Party with Mulayam Singh Yadav. Earlier, he had removed from the party for almost a year. In May 2009, the SP expelled Azam Khan in May 2009 for six years. The expulsion was revoked in December 2010 and he rejoined the party. During the expulsion period, he did not ally with or join any other party.

