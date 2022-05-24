Azam Khan skips Assembly session for second day, but says not upset with Akhilesh Yadav
- When asked if he was upset with the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Azam Khan said there was no reason to be upset with him. "I am not upset with anyone".
Azam Khan, a senior leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and legislator from the Rampur-Sadar seat, skipped the second day of the budget session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Tuesday. Khan, who was sworn-in a day ago following his release from jail on bail, however, told reporters that he was not unhappy with anyone and not looking forward to join any other party.
Khan spoke to the media shortly before leaving for Rampur. His MLA son Abdullah Azam, who is an SP MLA from Suar (Rampur) seat, attended the session on both the days.
"Our ship is strong, I have never looked towards any boat. I am not sure if there is any suitable boat at all."
Khan had met Akhilesh's uncle Shivpal Yadav (also an SP MLA who heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia) on Monday at his residence.
The meeting between the two leaders lasted for about an hour, though neither Shivpal nor Khan has so far spoken in details about the same. Responding to a question on the meeting, Khan said, "Will be meeting him (Shivpal) more (often). Should anyone have a problem with this? All (politicians) meet, interact, sit together, and have tea together. Should I be any different?"
A day ago -- the first day of the Budget session – Khan and his son took oath as members of the legislature after which Khan left the Assembly citing health reasons.
Khan was recently released from jail after remaining behind bars for almost 27 months. He was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court. Since early last month, there had been speculations in the political circles in UP that Khan was unhappy with the Samajwadi Party and its head.
Khan was one of the founder-members of the Samajwadi Party with Mulayam Singh Yadav. Earlier, he had removed from the party for almost a year. In May 2009, the SP expelled Azam Khan in May 2009 for six years. The expulsion was revoked in December 2010 and he rejoined the party. During the expulsion period, he did not ally with or join any other party.
Haryana municipal polls on June 19
Election to the state's 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils will be held on June 19 and the results will be declared on June 22, Haryana's State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh announced on Monday. Candidates can withdraw their candidature until June 7 from 11am to 3pm. Election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on the same day.
Gurugram cops implement new plan to tackle traffic amid heavy rain
The traffic police on Monday devised a new plan to manage congestion across the city during the monsoon and to ensure timely action by deploying teams at all key points with motors to pump out water before commuters could get stuck, unlike previous years when they would reach these spots after receiving reports of congestion. Police said that on Monday they had to remove accumulated water from major traffic intersections to allow commuters to pass.
Gurugram receives 73.4mm rainfall in 24 hours, breaks 25-year-old record
Heavy showers, accompanied by hail storms and strong winds, brought much-needed relief to the residents of Gurugram from sweltering heat and hot winds on Monday morning, with the city recording its highest rainfall at 73.4mm in the month of May in the past 25 years. Gurugram on Monday (around 5 30pm) recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3C and a minimum of 16.5C — around five and eight degrees below normal, respectively.
Man hacked to death for resisting robbery on KMP expressway
The police have booked several unidentified suspects for allegedly killing a man for resisting a robbery bid near Kharkhari village in IMT Manesar, on the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway, late Saturday night, said the officials on Monday. Singh succumbed to his injuries around 4.30am on Sunday. Singh was robbed of his cellphone, a silver neck chain, and a few of his other belongings, alleged by his family.
Party won’t let us down, says BY Vijayendra after BJP snubs him, denies MLC seat
BENGALURU: Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa's BY Vijayendra on Tuesday asked his supporters to conduct themselves with patience and dignity after the Bharatiya Janata Party decided against fielding him for the state legislative council elections.
