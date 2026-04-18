Azamgarh headmaster suspended after students made to do cleaning work

A headmaster of a PM Shri Primary School in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh has been suspended after a video purportedly showed children being made to clean his car and perform other non-academic tasks, officials said. Representational image (Sourced)

The action followed the emergence of a video on April 10, 2026, which allegedly showed students regularly engaged in work unrelated to studies within the school premises.

According to allegations, children were made to clean the headmaster’s car and carry supplies. Locals later submitted a complaint to the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), prompting official intervention.

Taking note of the matter, the BSA office sought an explanation from the headmaster on April 13. Officials said the response submitted was unsatisfactory.

Subsequently, the BSA suspended the headmaster immediately and directed the block education officer of Haraiya to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report.

Rajiv Kumar Pathak, BSA, Azamgarh, said, “The complaints regarding students being made to perform non-academic tasks at the school are extremely serious. Following an inquiry into the matter, the concerned headmaster has been suspended with immediate effect. There will be absolutely no compromise regarding the rights of children and the provision of quality education in our schools. The block education officer has been directed to investigate this matter in detail.”