Babri Masjid demolition anniv: Ayodhya, Mathura remain peaceful

Ayodhya and Mathura remained peaceful on the 29th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition on Monday. While Ayodhya sent a clear message that the temple town had moved ahead of the Mandir–Masjid controversy, five people, including a sadhu and a Karni Sena activists, were detained in Mathura during the day after they raised slogans at the gates of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad had already called December 6 as a “routine day” and had decided against convening any special event on the day. However, cops were deployed across Ayodhya city. Security measures were tightened and random frisking of commuters was carried out.

Local intelligence unit (LIU) also kept a vigil in busy market places. Civil police along with PAC personnel and central forces was deployed across the city. Senior superintendent of police, Ayodhya, Shailesh Kumar Pandey monitored the situation throughout the day.

No public event was organised at Karsevakpuram—the epicentre of Ram Mandir movement in Ayodhya. Devotees turned up at Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanuman Garhi in large numbers. “After the Supreme Court’s verdict in favour of Ram Mandir on November 9, 2019, December 6 has no meaning for the VHP. Now, it is just a routine day for us like any other day,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson for VHP, who operates from Karsevakpuram.

Moreover, security had been tightened in Mathura too after many organisations gave a call for protests/marches up to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi there. “The day passed off peacefully. Several organisations and individuals who had given a call for protest march or assembling at the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi withdrew their call,” said Mathura SSP Gaurav Grover.

“Five people raising slogans at the gates of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi were detained and taken to the Govind Nagar police station. One of them is a sadhu while another claims himself to be an activist of Karni Sena,” said the SSP. As usual, CRPF personnel manned red zone of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Eidgah. Mathura police was assisted by the Rapid Action Force (RAF), PAC and extra force was mobilised from adjoining districts.

“Around 3000 police personnel were on duty today. Entire city was divided in two super zones, four zones and eight sectors. Traffic diversions were strictly enforced,” said the SSP. Across Mathura city, 143 security points were created and those moving towards Shahi Eidgah were allowed only after verification of identity proofs. Drone cameras were used to maintain vigil in localities around the temple. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were issued in Mathura city. The district administrations of adjoining Agra and Aligarh cities also remained alert.

Sanjay Jat, national spokesperson of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha in Agra, stated that cops reached his house on Sunday and remained there till Monday. Five dozen activists from various organisations were on the radar of the Aligarh police.

