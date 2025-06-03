Bachpan day care centres to come up in 26 more Uttar Pradesh districts

LUCKNOW Advancing its comprehensive roadmap to empower differently-abled children, the Uttar Pradesh government plans to open Bachpan day care centres in 26 more districts, a government spokesperson said. Currently, such day care centres are operational in 25 districts, including all divisional headquarters and seven aspirational districts. The government is also introducing a major transformation in special education. (For Representation)

These centres will provide early care, education and social training to children with special needs, helping lay the foundation for their holistic development. Infrastructure across the state will be upgraded to ensure accessibility and comfort for persons with disabilities. The step aims not only to promote their participation in sports, but also to reinforce the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

The government is also introducing a major transformation in special education. Through the e-learning management system portal, real-time monitoring of academic activities and student talents in special schools will be enabled. This digital platform will enhance the quality of education, ensuring all-round development of special needs children.

Focus on rehabilitation and care of mentally-challenged children is another top priority. The UP government plans to establish shelter homes-cum-training centres for the mentally challenged in every district. These centres will provide a safe environment and skill-based training, supported by both government and private entities to promote independent living.

To support the educators who play a crucial role in this transformation, the government will introduce in-service refresher courses and training programmes for special educators. These programmes will help teachers stay up to date with modern pedagogical methods and better address the evolving needs of students with disabilities.