Baghel releases Congress’ white paper on UP farmers

Lucknow: Chhatisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday released the Congress’ white paper on farmers titled “Aamadni na hui do guni, dard sau guna” (income of farmers has not been doubled while their pain has increased 100 times) and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had betrayed farmers.

Baghel, who along with All India Congress Committee spokesperson Supriya Shrinate and others released one of the Congress’ seven white papers at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters here, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to double the income of farmers by 2022 at a rally in Bareilly on February 28, 2016. He said the PM also announced that the report of the Swaminathan committee would be implemented. He said six years after the promise, the income of farmers had not been doubled while their pain had increased 100 times. He said the farmers would not forgive the Modi government for this betrayal.

He said the Modi government came out with NSSO survey six years after its promise of doubling the income. The survey report revealed that the daily income of farmers had been reduced to ₹27 per day and loan per farmer was about ₹74,000. He said the Modi government brought three black laws to benefit some industrialist friends and for the first time, taxes were being imposed on agriculture implements. He said such steps along with rising fuel prices were having an adverse impact on the farmers.

He called the crop insurance scheme Kisan Loot Yojana. At point number six, titled “Kisan Loot Yojana of the white paper, it has been pointed out that the Prime Minister claimed to have launched the world’s best crop insurance scheme for farmers in February 2016. The Prime Minister’s home state Gujarat, however, has stopped implementation of the scheme.

The paper said a sum of ₹21,450 crore was realized from farmers in the name of premium and these companies earned a profit of ₹30,320 crore from 2016 to 2020-2021.

Baghel also spoke about the problem of stray animals in Uttar Pradesh and how the same had been handled in Chhatisgarh by buying cow dung and making compost fertilizer from it.

