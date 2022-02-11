Bail to Ashish Mishra is a decision by judiciary: Thakur

VARANASI “Whether it is the bail of any star’s son, a poor man or a leader’s son, the court finally gives a decision after looking into the facts of that case. And bail to Ashish Mishra is the decision by the judiciary. We have faith in the judiciary, perhaps the opposition parties do not,” said Union minister Anurag Thakur and BJP’s co-in-charge of UP elections on Friday.

Thakur issued the statement in response to a query by media persons when he was campaigning for the BJP in Sigra area of Varanasi.

Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister of state (home) Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, was arrested on October 9, 2021, in the Lakhimpur Kheri case in which at least four farmers and a journalist were killed during a protest against the now-repealed farm laws.

Thakur said the Yogi Adityanath-led government took stringent action against criminals in UP in the last five years and eliminated “goondaraj and mafiaraj”. “Action against such elements will continue. The government also ensured security to women, daughters, and daughters-in-law in the state,” he said.

Thakur alleged that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerji and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had joined hands as they both indulged in the politics of appeasement. “The people of UP have taken a pledge to eliminate appeasement and goondaraj. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will lose the election,” he claimed.

The minister stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath worked day and night for the welfare of the poor and hence people would bring the BJP government back in UP.

He also took pot shots at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her statement on the hijab row. “It is a thoughtless statement. Perhaps some people don’t know that schools and colleges have their uniform and are run by discipline,” stated Thakur.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had on Wednesday said that it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear and the right has been guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. “A woman can choose to wear a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab,” she stated.

Thakur also slammed Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary, saying the opposition leader did not cast his vote in the first phase of polling for UP Assembly elections. “Some people are in the habit of doing politics while sitting at home,” he said.

Reacting to SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar’s the statement that there would be no ‘chalan’ (penalty) for tripling on a bike if SP comes to power, Thakur said some people start talking about such things as soon as elections come, and this was not needed.