Ballia’s heart stolen, cops on the heels of culprit

Someone has stolen Ballia’s heart – not metaphorically but quite literally! The heart in the township’s newly installed selfie point was stolen and was promptly reported to the police by locals
The missing heart from the selfie point. (Sourced)
Updated on May 05, 2022 11:43 PM IST
ByGaurav Saigal, Lucknow

On May 1, a selfie point ‘I Love Ballia’ was installed and within 72 hours the heart (that substituted the word ‘love’) between ‘I’ and ‘Ballia’ was stolen.

“This must have been done in the wee hours on May 4, when locals found the heart missing,” said Amit Dubey, the corporator of Civil Lines ward (number 12) where the selfie point was established at a public park.

Since the installation, people, particularly the youth, had thronged the place to click selfies but they could do it only for three days after which the heart went missing. “It must be some mischievous elements. There are CCTVs installed and I have requested the police to find out who did it before we get another heart for the selfie point,” said Dubey, who filed a police complaint stating the selfie point has been damaged.

The selfie point was brought up by Nagar Palika of Ballia for people to take pride at being natives of Ballia, the place that has deep rooted connections with India’s freedom struggle.

The police have taken up the matter and are now after the miscreant(s). “We have received a complaint and we are looking for the person who damaged/stole the selfie point material. The CCTV footage will also be scanned to find out who damaged the selfie point and when exactly,” said Pravin Singh, inspector at the Kotwali.

Selfie points have been set up in all major districts with the state capital having many including the one at 1090 crossing and at the Polytechnic crossing. Also many organisations/institutes have come up with similar selfie points in their name within their own campuses.

“Who did this and why, is a big question and many residents have contacted me since Wednesday morning, after which I filed a formal police complaint,” said Dubey.

