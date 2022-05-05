Ballia’s heart stolen, cops on the heels of culprit
Someone has stolen Ballia’s heart – not metaphorically but quite literally!
The heart in the township’s newly installed selfie point was stolen and was promptly reported to the police by locals.
On May 1, a selfie point ‘I Love Ballia’ was installed and within 72 hours the heart (that substituted the word ‘love’) between ‘I’ and ‘Ballia’ was stolen.
“This must have been done in the wee hours on May 4, when locals found the heart missing,” said Amit Dubey, the corporator of Civil Lines ward (number 12) where the selfie point was established at a public park.
Since the installation, people, particularly the youth, had thronged the place to click selfies but they could do it only for three days after which the heart went missing. “It must be some mischievous elements. There are CCTVs installed and I have requested the police to find out who did it before we get another heart for the selfie point,” said Dubey, who filed a police complaint stating the selfie point has been damaged.
The selfie point was brought up by Nagar Palika of Ballia for people to take pride at being natives of Ballia, the place that has deep rooted connections with India’s freedom struggle.
The police have taken up the matter and are now after the miscreant(s). “We have received a complaint and we are looking for the person who damaged/stole the selfie point material. The CCTV footage will also be scanned to find out who damaged the selfie point and when exactly,” said Pravin Singh, inspector at the Kotwali.
Selfie points have been set up in all major districts with the state capital having many including the one at 1090 crossing and at the Polytechnic crossing. Also many organisations/institutes have come up with similar selfie points in their name within their own campuses.
“Who did this and why, is a big question and many residents have contacted me since Wednesday morning, after which I filed a formal police complaint,” said Dubey.
Former sarpanch shot, injured during fight at Manjri
PUNE A former sarpanch from Pune was shot at and injured after an argument turned violent between two groups of men at a restaurant in Manjri on Wednesday night. A fight broke out between the former sarpanch, his friends, and the members of the opposite group around 12:45 am on Wednesday. They were all having dinner at a restaurant located in Manjri Budrukh.
New flyover fails to ease traffic issues on Karve road
The Karve road flyover, which was inaugurated on March 13, has added more woes for commuters than resolving traffic mess and has placed itself in the series of other such structures in Pune built without proper planning and design. According to transport experts, the flyover at Nal stop on Karve road was wrongly designed without taking into account overall commuters' numbers. Despite multiple measures, the traffic mess is yet to be eased.
UP govt orders to provide reliable Internet connectivity in villages
Lucknow Moving a step closer towards realising chief minister Yogi Adityanath's dream of developing 'smart villages', the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday ordered to provide reliable Internet connectivity in all the village secretariats of the state. To uplift the living standard of villagers and help them achieve their full potential, the government has ordered to provide reliable Internet connectivity in the villages.
BJP leaders begin Ayodhya yatra for voters
Bharatiya Janata Party state Unit President Chandrakant Patil recently hinted the party workers to start Ayodhya visits to voters before municipal election which BJP leaders started executing. BJP former corporator Dilip Kalaokhe hosted the Ayodhya Yatra for voters. Even some political leaders use to call yatra at Kashi. But now one more pilgrimage added in it and it is the Shree Ram Temple at Ayodhya. It is good to add the Ayodhya in it.”
398 children rescued from Pune railway station, reunited with families
PUNE At least 398 children who had run away from their homes were rescued from the Pune railway station between April 2021 and March 2022. Out of the total children, 303 were boys, and 95 were girls. After counselling and help from the administration, these children were reunited with their families, said, railway officials. The initiative was undertaken with the efforts of Indian Railways, Railway Protection Force, Saathi NGO and Railway Childline (a helpline).
