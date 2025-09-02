Balrampur conversion racket: ED likely to file first chargesheet in PMLA case next week

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to submit its first chargesheet in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case linked to the Balrampur religious conversion racket by next week, senior officials confirmed here on Tuesday. The initial chargesheet is likely against four persons, including the religious conversion racket kingpin Chhangur Baba (Sourced)

According to officials, the initial chargesheet will name four people, including alleged kingpin Jalaluddin Shah alias Chhangur Baba, his son Mehboob, and close aides Neetu Rohra and her husband Naveen Rohra, who had converted to Islam and are now known as Nasreen and Jamaluddin. Their roles in money laundering have reportedly been established, with further investigation ongoing.

Officials said the chargesheet will be filed within 60 days of the arrest of Chhangur Baba and Nasreen on July 5 by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). They were booked under provisions relating to unlawful conversions, foreign funding, and activities allegedly posing threats to national security. The ED registered the money laundering case three days later, on July 8.

On August 25, the ED provisionally attached 13 immovable properties worth more than ₹13.02 crore belonging to Neetu Rohra in Balrampur’s Utraula tehsil. The attachment was made under the provisions of the PMLA in connection with the same case.

Officials claimed that Chhangur Baba ran a multi-crore conversion racket with Neetu Rohra as his key associate. The racket allegedly operated from Chand Auliya Dargah in Balrampur, where large gatherings with Indian and foreign nationals were held. Investigators said the group targeted Scheduled Castes and economically weaker Hindus through inducement and coercion for conversion.

ED’s probe has so far revealed that Chhangur Baba and Naveen Rohra allegedly used Rohra’s Dubai-based company, United Marine FZE, to channel funds from suspicious sources. Around ₹21.08 crore was brought into India through NRE/NRO accounts, which was then used to purchase properties in Neetu Rohra’s name in Balrampur