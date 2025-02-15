Balrampur woman booked for husband’s suicide over 10L demand, blackmailing

Balrampur police have lodged an FIR against a woman from Balrampur for allegedly driving her husband to suicide by harassing him over a demand for ₹10 lakh. The husband ended his life by hanging in November last year, officials said on Friday. For representation only

The woman, Roshani Pandey, along with her maternal uncle, Brijesh Pandey, was named in the FIR under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abetment of suicide. The case was filed on February 9 at Dehat Kotwali police station based on a complaint by the deceased, Hari Prasad Upadhyaya’s mother, Bindu Upadhyaya, following directions from the local court. The complainant has also accused the duo of running a blackmailing racket.

Providing further details, a senior Balrampur police official stated that Hari Prasad Upadhayay married Roshani Pandey in 2022 and started living with her at their native home in Harpura Dharampur under the Dehat Kotwali police station limits.

“The FIR states that after six months of marriage, Roshani Pandey left for her maternal home and never returned. Instead, she began living with her maternal uncle and demanded ₹10 lakh from her husband, citing a need to open a shop. She allegedly threatened and blackmailed him using various tactics. Under pressure, he considered selling his farmland but could not proceed as his younger brother, Satyam Upadhyaya, also had a share in it,” the official said.

The complaint further alleges that due to harassment and blackmail from his wife and her maternal uncle, Hari Prasad took his own life on November 21, 2024. His body was found hanging from the ceiling of his room at his native house in Balrampur.

The complainant stated in the FIR that she learned the truth about Roshani Pandey only after her son’s death. She discovered that Roshani Pandey had previously married a Muslim man from Bijnor, Mohd Mavia, after converting to Islam and changing her name to Aayesha Praveen. The complainant further alleged that Mohd Mavia also died by suicide after Roshani fled with ornaments and valuables from their home.

Police officials stated that further investigation is underway, and action will be taken based on the findings.