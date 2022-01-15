Bangladeshi man missing after release from lucknow jail, another illegal immigrant deported

A Bangladeshi national, who was released in December 2021 after completing his 4-year jail term for illegally staying in India, has been missing for the past one month, said UP anti-terrorism squad (ATS) here on Saturday.

A press note by the ATS said Yusuf Ali alias Nazrul was lodged in Lucknow district jail and was to be released on December 19, 2021. The jail authorities were supposed to hand him over to the ATS team so that he could have been deported to Bangladesh.

However, he went missing as he was released a day before on December 18, 2021 due to negligence of some jail staff.

The ATS has written to senior jail authorities demanding strict action against the erring jail staff.

The ATS officials have also appealed to the public to inform the ATS team on its helpline number 9792103156 and email ID controlroom.ats-up@gov.in about any information about the elusive Bangladeshi.

Meanwhile, another Bangaldeshi national Zaheer Khan, who was arrested from Kolkata with a fake Indian passport, was deported on Friday after completion of his four-year jail term. He was released from Lucknow jail on December 24, 2021.

The press note stated that Khan was handed over to authorities of Border Security Force at Nadia, West Bengal for sending him back to Bangladesh.