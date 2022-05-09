Bangladeshi national arrested from Deoband was involved in anti-national activities: ATS

A Bangladeshi national, Talha Taluqdar Bin Farrukh, arrested by UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) from Darul Uloom hostel of Deoband, Saharanpur, on April 29, was involved in anti-national activities and was in constant touch with a Jehadi group member, said senior police officials here on Sunday.

They said the accused had made these revelations during rigorous interrogation done during his two-day custody remand period on Saturday and Sunday.

Farrukh was earlier arrested for living in Deoband on fake identity since 2017, and a photocopy of Bangladeshi passport as well as its currency was recovered from him. He originally hails from Cumilla district of Chattogram division in Bangladesh.

The ATS press note stated that Farrukh was in touch with a Jehadi group member Abdullah through instant messaging application and virtual private network for past two years. Abdullah even visited Deoband and stayed there for some days in 2021. He helped Farrukh to use safe browser and virtual private network for secret interaction between them as well as share Jehadi literature.

The officials further added that Farrukh’s mobile has been sent for data extraction and forensic analysis. They said the police are trying to explore his network in India and trace Abdullah who is suspected to be staying somewhere in the country.

Farrukh had earlier confessed that he migrated to Saharanpur illegally by crossing the international border with the help of some agents and was studying Arbi Alim from Deoband.