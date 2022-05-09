Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Bangladeshi national arrested from Deoband was involved in anti-national activities: ATS
lucknow news

Bangladeshi national arrested from Deoband was involved in anti-national activities: ATS

Farrukh was in touch with a Jehadi group member Abdullah through instant messaging application and virtual private network for past two years
Farrukh was earlier arrested for living in Deoband on fake identity since 2017. (Pic for representation)
Updated on May 09, 2022 12:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A Bangladeshi national, Talha Taluqdar Bin Farrukh, arrested by UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) from Darul Uloom hostel of Deoband, Saharanpur, on April 29, was involved in anti-national activities and was in constant touch with a Jehadi group member, said senior police officials here on Sunday.

They said the accused had made these revelations during rigorous interrogation done during his two-day custody remand period on Saturday and Sunday.

Farrukh was earlier arrested for living in Deoband on fake identity since 2017, and a photocopy of Bangladeshi passport as well as its currency was recovered from him. He originally hails from Cumilla district of Chattogram division in Bangladesh.

The ATS press note stated that Farrukh was in touch with a Jehadi group member Abdullah through instant messaging application and virtual private network for past two years. Abdullah even visited Deoband and stayed there for some days in 2021. He helped Farrukh to use safe browser and virtual private network for secret interaction between them as well as share Jehadi literature.

RELATED STORIES

The officials further added that Farrukh’s mobile has been sent for data extraction and forensic analysis. They said the police are trying to explore his network in India and trace Abdullah who is suspected to be staying somewhere in the country.

Farrukh had earlier confessed that he migrated to Saharanpur illegally by crossing the international border with the help of some agents and was studying Arbi Alim from Deoband.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP