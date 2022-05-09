Bangladeshi national arrested from Deoband was involved in anti-national activities: ATS
A Bangladeshi national, Talha Taluqdar Bin Farrukh, arrested by UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) from Darul Uloom hostel of Deoband, Saharanpur, on April 29, was involved in anti-national activities and was in constant touch with a Jehadi group member, said senior police officials here on Sunday.
They said the accused had made these revelations during rigorous interrogation done during his two-day custody remand period on Saturday and Sunday.
Farrukh was earlier arrested for living in Deoband on fake identity since 2017, and a photocopy of Bangladeshi passport as well as its currency was recovered from him. He originally hails from Cumilla district of Chattogram division in Bangladesh.
The ATS press note stated that Farrukh was in touch with a Jehadi group member Abdullah through instant messaging application and virtual private network for past two years. Abdullah even visited Deoband and stayed there for some days in 2021. He helped Farrukh to use safe browser and virtual private network for secret interaction between them as well as share Jehadi literature.
The officials further added that Farrukh’s mobile has been sent for data extraction and forensic analysis. They said the police are trying to explore his network in India and trace Abdullah who is suspected to be staying somewhere in the country.
Farrukh had earlier confessed that he migrated to Saharanpur illegally by crossing the international border with the help of some agents and was studying Arbi Alim from Deoband.
To ensure transparency, Karnataka forms committee to vet tenders above ₹50cr
The Karnataka government on Sunday announced the setting up of a three-member committee to screen all tenders above ₹50 crore in what appears to be an attempt to rid itself of the piling allegations of corruption. Members of the committee will get remuneration of ₹2 lakh and ₹1 lakh, respectively. Ramesh Jarkiholi was forced to step down after a woman accused him of a “job-for-sex” scandal in March last year.
‘Man held for clashes participated in peace meets to avoid arrest’
A man arrested in connection with the communal violence in Jahangirpuri on April 16 took part in “peace committee” meetings in the region after the clashes to ensure no suspicion was cast on him, the police said on Sunday, a day after arresting one Tabrez Alam, as videos emerged on social media showing him giving a speech during a peace meeting. When contacted, Usha Rangnani, DCP (north-west), called the investigation completely independent.
Bommai not elected CM: Siddaramaiah
Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleging that he is not an elected CM, and was appointed to the coveted post in exchange for money. Siddaramaiah even alleged that Bommai is only following RSS' instructions, as they have made him the chief minister. Congress has demanded an inquiry into these claims.
Halving line losses in four years may be a tough task for UPPCL
Lucknow: Claims notwithstanding, it may be a tall order for the loss-ridden UP Power Corporation Ltd to cut the mounting distribution losses (a euphemism for power theft) to half in next four years, even as the Centre has recently approved funds of more than ₹16,000 crore for the purpose, said people aware of the issue.
Karnataka to optimise renewable energy with storage support
The Karnataka government is making efforts to capitalise on its generation of renewable energy by boosting its storage capabilities to secure its growing requirement of power. “Storage means you don't require it (energy) now but it is available. If I don't use it or store it (energy), it goes waste. I can store it and use it when I require it,” the official added. Karnataka's dependency on coal is about 34% currently.
