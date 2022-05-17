Bar associations criticise government order on errant lawyers in district courts
The state government has decided to crack the whip on errant lawyers, who are defaming the legal fraternity by creating lawlessness on the court campuses.
The state government has issued a government order (GO) directing all district magistrates to take action against errant lawyers.
Praful Kamal, special secretary, state government, on May 14, issued the order directing all the district magistrates (DMs) to take action against lawyers who are involved in activities creating lawlessness in district courts.
The GO also directs DMs to report to the state government after taking such action. A copy of the order has also been sent to all district judges and additional chief secretary (home).
The GO has led to resentment among lawyers across the state. The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh has decided to take up the issue with chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
“We will take up the issue with the chief minister. A delegation of the Bar Council will meet CM to discuss the issue,” said Prashant Singh ‘Atal’, member-secretary, Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh.
The Central Bar Association of Lucknow district court is planning to file a defamation suit against the state government for bringing such a GO.
“We are planning to file a defamation suit against the state government for bringing such a GO, which is defaming lawyers,” said Sunil Dwivedi, president, Central Bar Association, Lucknow district court.
Dwivedi pointed out that the Central Bar Association had in the past raised the issue of the presence of unwarranted elements on court campus with authorities concerned. “On several occasions, we have raised the issue of unwarranted elements in lawyers’ dress in court campus at several forums,” said Dwivedi.
“We have already requested the district judge to issue identity cards to practising lawyers. It will be compulsory for all lawyers to carry this identity card during their presence in court,” added Dwivedi.
According to the Central Bar Association, there are around 8,000 practising lawyers in Lucknow district court.
In Lucknow high court, at every entry point, lawyers have to produce identify card issued by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh or an ID card issued by the Awadh Bar Association of the high court, if demanded by security personnel present at the gate.
