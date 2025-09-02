Bar brawls: Police crack the whip after attack on two Lko establishments

The inspector of Vibhuti Khand police station, Sunil Kumar Singh, and Summit Building outpost in-charge, Surya Sen Kumar Singh, stand suspended. This follows brazen attacks at The Hype Room at the Summit Building and at the nearby club, Tickled Pink, in Vibhuti Khand. For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to a Lucknow police statement, senior officials acknowledged the episodes as a “serious lapse in policing.”

“Such negligence will not be tolerated. Strong action will follow against anyone found complicit,” said DCP, East, Shashank Singh.

In one case, drunk goons shot at a youth returning from a party. In the other case, a public relations manager was attacked with a pistol butt while returning from a bar. The man received serious head injuries. In both cases, the victims have alleged that the police did not take action on time.

“In the second case, despite the firing, there was no immediate arrest. In the first case, the complaint of August 13 was taken lightly, which resulted in a major attack on August 29/30,” read a Lucknow police press note.

Attack on PR manager

A brawl at The Hype Room on August 13 set the stage for a brutal revenge attack on the bar’s PR manager, Mohd Hamza Khan. In his complaint, Khan alleged that Ajit Pandey, Pratham Sharma, Saurabh Shukla, and Raj had created ruckus at the bar that night.

Two weeks later, late on the night of August 29, when Hamza stepped out and was on his way home, the accused allegedly ambushed him near Cyber Heights. They intercepted his car, smashed the window with a pistol, and launched a deadly assault.

According to the FIR, Hamza was struck on the head with the pistol’s butt, causing severe bleeding and rendering him unconscious. Believing he was dead, the assailants fled the scene, leaving him in a pool of blood.

Shots fired after brawl at night club

In his complaint to the police, Raunak Singh stated that he had gone to Tickle Pink Club with friends around 1:30 am on August 30. There, Shiv and Kaif, already present at the club, allegedly began hurling abuses at his friends under the influence of alcohol.

When Raunak objected, the duo, along with 4–5 accomplices, allegedly assaulted him. After the scuffle, as Raunak stepped outside, the miscreants reportedly opened fire at him with the intent to kill, before fleeing the spot after issuing threats.

City bars on notice

In a dramatic move, police have slapped strict new rules on all bar operators. They must now enforce licence norms to the letter, control guest entry, frisk every visitor for weapons, and deploy additional bouncers to maintain order. Any hint of trouble must be reported to the police without delay. Parking areas will now be manned by separate guards working in coordination with local law enforcement.

Authorities have also appealed to revellers to maintain peace, avoid breaking rules, and immediately inform police in case of any problem. “Do not take the law into your hands,” the statement read.

“This crackdown signals a zero-tolerance approach to lawlessness in the city’s nightlife hubs, making it clear that the days of unchecked chaos inside high-profile clubs are over,” said Lucknow CP Amrendra Sengar.