Bareilly police open history sheets of terror accused, meat smugglers

BAREILLY In a crackdown on crime, the Bareilly police have opened history sheets for 31 notorious criminals, including convicted terror-linked accused Inamul Haq and 27 individuals involved in meat smuggling. The move aims to intensify surveillance on repeat offenders and maintain law and order across the district. Inamul Haq, allegedly affiliated with the banned terror outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, was arrested in 2020 from the Kathghar area. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a special ATS court last year and has been lodged in Lucknow jail for five years (Pic for representation)

Haq, allegedly affiliated with the banned terror outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, was arrested in 2020 from the Kathghar area. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a special ATS court last year and has been lodged in Lucknow jail for five years. Anticipating the potential threat after his eventual release, SSP Anurag Arya ordered the opening of his history sheet to facilitate future monitoring.

Besides Haq, history sheets of several other habitual offenders across different areas have been opened. These include vehicle thief Anjum Khan from Premnagar, drug traffickers Sajid Hussain from Visharatganj and Sanjeed Khan from Aliganj and a large number of illegal meat traders.

The Bhojipura police station accounted for the highest number of cases, with 10 meat smugglers— Chhuttan, Kallu, Ismail, Tahir, Saleem alias Kalia, Salman, Zakir, Faheem, Afsar, and Naseem — being brought under close watch.

Other notorious names include: Pappu Qureshi (Meerganj police station), Abid alias Ardali and Sajid (Sirauli), Khalil and Haseeb Ahmed (Baheri), Afzal alias Chhote (Sheeshgarh), Irfan, Chand alias Channa, Amir, Anwar, Shamshad, Kallu alias Kalua, Arif, Shahid, and Taslim (Deoranian), Saleem and Yusuf Mansoori (Fatehganj West)

The police stated that many of these individuals are not just involved in illegal meat smuggling but also face charges related to murder, drug trafficking, theft, gambling, and assault. For instance, Abid Ali from Sirauli has been booked for murder, Irfan from Deoranian for drug trafficking, and multiple others for burglary and violent crimes.

SSP Anurag Arya said, “All SHOs have been directed to keep a close watch on these individuals who are habitual offenders posing a continuous threat to public safety. Strict surveillance is necessary to prevent the recurrence of criminal activities,” he said. He also added that once Inamul Haq is released from Lucknow jail, his movements within the district will be closely monitored.