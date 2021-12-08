Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bareilly refinery incident: Condition of four workers remains critical, magisterial probe ordered

Three workers at an edible oil refinery in Bareilly were killed after allegedly being exposed to poisonous gas while cleaning a tank
According to Bareilly district administrative officials, the accident occurred while cleaning a tank of the effluent treatment plant located inside the refinery situated in the CB Ganj area (Pic for representation)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 10:16 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A day after three workers at an edible oil refinery were killed, after allegedly being exposed to poisonous gas while cleaning a tank, the Bareilly district administration announced a magisterial inquiry into the matter on Wednesday.

“The investigation will focus on the condition that led to the accident and those responsible behind it if any. The investigation will also focus on providing help to the workers currently in hospital,” said Manvendr Singh, district magistrate, Bareilly.

Four other workers, who entered the tank, have also been hospitalised, and their condition remains critical. According to district administration officials, the accident occurred while cleaning a tank of the effluent treatment plant located inside the refinery situated in the CB Ganj area of Bareilly.

“Prima facie, it appears that the laid down procedures for cleaning the tank were not followed. This resulted in the accident. We got the area checked by experts, and there is no danger of more poisonous emissions,” said the DM.

Three workers, including Vijay Pal, Neeraj Yadav and Yasin Khan, all in their twenties, were killed in the accident. The trio was first to enter the tank.

Meanwhile, the management of the factory has assured district officials of providing assistance for medical care to those injured. The factory management is also in talks with the families of the deceased workers to finalise the amount of compensation.

Officials from the labour department also visited the refinery and questioned some people of the management. The labour department officials are trying to ascertain whether the required training was given to the workers tasked to clean the tank or not.

