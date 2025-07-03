Bareilly S-I accused of wrongful confinement of BJP leader, removed from post

MEERUT Bihari Pur police outpost in-charge, sub-inspector Yogendra Singh, was removed from his post and sent to police lines after being accused of bribery and wrongful confinement involving a local BJP leader. SSP Anurag Arya took the action, though the police maintain it was a routine reshuffle. According to the complaint, Sharma was released only after paying a bribe of ₹ 20,000 through a constable the next morning. (Pic for representation)

The action came after Sudhanshu Sharma, vice-president of the BJP’s Madheenath Mandal and resident of Tilak Colony, submitted a written complaint to the SSP. Sharma alleged that on Tuesday night, he had gone to the Bihari Pur outpost to recommend a friend’s case, but instead of addressing the issue, outpost in-charge Yogendra Singh allegedly took him to the main Kotwali police station and locked him up overnight.

According to the complaint, Sharma was released only after paying a bribe of ₹20,000 through a constable the next morning. Additionally, his brother was allegedly forced to pay another ₹10,000 to broker a settlement with the opposing party. The SSP subsequently ordered an inquiry by CO first, which resulted in Singh’s removal from the outpost.

Deputy superintendent of police Ashutosh Shivam confirmed the administrative change, saying that sub-inspector Shivam Kumar from the police lines has been assigned to Bihari Pur. However, he denied any connection between the transfer and the bribery allegations, calling it a “routine administrative change.”

In a separate action, the SSP suspended five police constables for remaining absent from duty without authorization. Departmental inquiries have been launched against all of them.