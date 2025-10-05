Bareilly violence crackdown: Power dept issues ₹1.28 cr RCs against Tauqeer Raza’s nephew, family

In the aftermath of the September 26 Bareilly violence, authorities have intensified action against accused Tauqeer Raza, his relatives and aides. The electricity department has issued recovery certificates (RCs) against his nephew Monish Khan and several family members for large-scale power pilferage. A lineman checking power supply at a place encroached by Bareilly violence accused Tauqeer Raza’s kin on October 5. (Sourced)

Earlier, 10 cases of power theft had been registered at the Bareilly electricity police station against the family and notices amounting to more than ₹1 crore were issued. Monish Khan, a resident of Surkha Bankhana in Premnagar area, allegedly encroached on municipal and drain land to set up an e-rickshaw charging station. Spread across nearly 1,000 square yards, this facility reportedly charged e-rickshaws using stolen electricity.

Chief engineer Gyan Prakash has issued RCs against Monish Khan and his associates: Wasim Khan ( ₹15,39,046), Monish Khan ( ₹22,29,709), Barkan Raza ( ₹37,32,339), SP councillor Oman Raza ( ₹26,92,628) and Ghulam Nabi ( ₹26,57,065). Officials said the recovery amounts must be deposited without delay, failing which attachment proceedings will be initiated.’

“The electricity department has issued RCs for cases of consumers who have not paid their outstanding revenue. In the first phase, RCs have been issued for defaulters with fines exceeding 10 lakh, including the names of five individuals from Bankhana. Consumers with outstanding fines are urged to deposit them promptly, otherwise their cases will also be forwarded to the district administration. Those involved in electricity theft will not be spared at any cost,” said chief engineer Gyan Prakash.

A few days ago, the municipal corporation demolished the illegal charging station with bulldozers and freed 1,000 square yards of encroached land. On the same day, a fresh electricity theft case was also filed.

Following the violence, the police administration launched an operation under which a wide-ranging crackdown is underway against Tauqeer Raza’s relatives, supporters and aides. Their sources of income, funding channels, and properties are being closely scrutinized as part of the investigation.