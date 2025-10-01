Bareilly violence: Cleric’s close aide Nafees Khan, his son sent to jail

With the investigation into the September 26 Bareilly violence ongoing, police on Wednesday arrested Dr Nafees Khan -- a close associate of Maulana Tauqeer Raza -- his son Farman, and six others, and sent them to jail, officials said. Both were injured during the exchange of fire and were later admitted to the district hospital, police said. (HT)

According to SSP Anurag Arya, a total of eight accused were arrested, including two residents of Shahjahanpur district in an encounter. Of those sent to jail so far, three are from other states, and authorities are gathering additional information about them.

Since the outbreak of violence, 81 people have been arrested, while police are identifying more suspects based on video footage and recordings, with focus on individuals who allegedly instigated and mobilised the crowd, officials said.

According to the SSP, investigations have revealed that on September 26, the timing for Friday prayers at all mosques across the district was deliberately changed following the circulation of a video featuring Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan. A message was spread that prayers would be held at 1 pm, whereas the usual timing is between 12:30 pm and 3:45 pm. Police said the plan was part of a conspiracy to draw a larger crowd to Islamia Ground.

The SSP said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNS had been imposed in the district.

The unrest erupted when crowds gathered in support of the “I Love Muhammad” campaign at the call of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan. In the absence of the Maulana, the crowd turned violent, police said, adding shops and vehicles were vandalised, prompting authorities to carry out a lathicharge and fire tear gas shells. Reports said 22 policemen were injured in the violence.

Following the unrest, police registered 10 FIRs across various police stations in the city, naming 125 accused and 3,000 unidentified individuals.

Maulana Tauqeer Raza has been named in seven of these cases. To oversee the investigation, DIG (Range) Ajay Kumar Sahni directed SSP Anurag Arya to form a special investigation team (SIT).

The SIT, led by SP (city) Manush Pareek, includes three circle officers (COs) and 14 inspectors.

TWO HELD IN ENCOUNTER

Two accused were arrested in connection with the Bareilly violence following an encounter in the CB Ganj police station area on Wednesday morning. Both were injured during the exchange of fire and were later admitted to the district hospital, police said.

As per reports, a police anti-riot gun was looted by miscreants during the unrest in Bareilly. In the early morning operation near Bundiya Canal, police arrested Idrees Pankhiya alias Bora alias Gora, a resident of Shahjahanpur, and recovered the stolen weapon from him. His accomplice, Iqbal, was also nabbed during the encounter. Both sustained injuries to their legs in the firing.

Interrogation revealed that Idrees had come to Bareilly on the call of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) leaders. He actively participated in the unrest and had attacked the police team near Khalil Tiraha, officials said, adding police were now working to identify his other associates.

SSP Anurag Arya confirmed that Idrees had 20 criminal cases registered against him, including theft, robbery, and charges under the Gangster Act and Arms Act, while Iqbal had 17 cases registered in his name.

Along with the recovered anti-riot gun, police also seized two country-made pistols and cartridges from the duo. Investigations also revealed that Nadeem Khan, who has already been sent to jail, had summoned both men to the city.