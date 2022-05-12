Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Basant Kunj PM Awas Houses: LDA geared to give possession in October
lucknow news

Basant Kunj PM Awas Houses: LDA geared to give possession in October

The development authority is constructing 2,256 PM Awas houses in its Basant Kunj housing scheme on Hardoi road
For representation only (HT File Photo)
Published on May 12, 2022 11:27 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) issued directives to complete pending work of the Pradhan Mantri Awas houses in its Basant Kunj housing scheme, on Thursday. The LDA wishes to give possession to allottees in October.

The development authority is constructing 2,256 PM Awas houses in its Basant Kunj housing scheme on Hardoi road.

Presiding over a meeting of LDA officials and agencies carrying out construction work, LDA vice-chairman Akshay Tripathi instructed officials to complete all pending work by July 31.

Engineers present at the meeting assured the LDA vice-chairman that all work related with electrification would be completed in the next three-four months.

The agencies carrying out construction work assured that work related with laying the sewer and water pipelines would be completed by July 31.

The LDA has also invited tenders for the construction of a 1000-kilolitre overhead water tank for this housing project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP