Basant Kunj PM Awas Houses: LDA geared to give possession in October

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) issued directives to complete pending work of the Pradhan Mantri Awas houses in its Basant Kunj housing scheme, on Thursday. The LDA wishes to give possession to allottees in October.

The development authority is constructing 2,256 PM Awas houses in its Basant Kunj housing scheme on Hardoi road.

Presiding over a meeting of LDA officials and agencies carrying out construction work, LDA vice-chairman Akshay Tripathi instructed officials to complete all pending work by July 31.

Engineers present at the meeting assured the LDA vice-chairman that all work related with electrification would be completed in the next three-four months.

The agencies carrying out construction work assured that work related with laying the sewer and water pipelines would be completed by July 31.

The LDA has also invited tenders for the construction of a 1000-kilolitre overhead water tank for this housing project.