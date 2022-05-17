Basant Kunj PM Awas Houses: LDA geared to give possession in October
The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) issued directives to complete pending work of the Pradhan Mantri Awas houses in its Basant Kunj housing scheme, on Thursday. The LDA wishes to give possession to allottees in October.
The development authority is constructing 2,256 PM Awas houses in its Basant Kunj housing scheme on Hardoi road.
Presiding over a meeting of LDA officials and agencies carrying out construction work, LDA vice-chairman Akshay Tripathi instructed officials to complete all pending work by July 31.
Engineers present at the meeting assured the LDA vice-chairman that all work related with electrification would be completed in the next three-four months.
The agencies carrying out construction work assured that work related with laying the sewer and water pipelines would be completed by July 31.
The LDA has also invited tenders for the construction of a 1000-kilolitre overhead water tank for this housing project.
Civic body BBMP says 9.5k potholes identified in Bengaluru
Civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday said so far, around 9,500 potholes have been identified across the city. This is just the beginning of the process and more potholes will be identified and filled up in the coming days, said a civic body official, requesting not to be named. “Once the rain subsides, we will use hot mix from our own batch and fix the potholes properly,” bBMP special commissioner KV Trilok Chandra added.
2 children die, 12 serious in Madhya Pradesh after eating at wedding function
Bhopal/Chhindwara: Two children died and 12 others fell ill after eating at a wedding function in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, police said. Police said those who fell ill were admitted to a hospital in Padhurna. The two dead children were identified as Palak Uike, 8 and residents of Kodia village, 12, Akshara Uike. Village secretary Ganpat Dhurve said the children ate after the wedding function on Sunday evening.
Two arrested for robbing labourer of cellphone, money in Shivaji Nagar: Police
The police on Monday arrested two people for allegedly robbing a labourer in Shivaji Nagar area, Sector 11, on May 10, of cellphone and cash which Mukhiya was about to deposit in a bank, said the officials. They grabbed him and snatched away ₹7,900 and his cellphone, and escaped, according to the police. The arrested suspects were produced before a court, and taken on a one-day police remand on Monday, said the police.
Gurugram: Green activists allege trees felled illegally at Mangar Bani
Gurugam: Environmental activists on Monday alleged that more than 200 trees were felled illegally in the Mangar Bani buffer zone, spread over 2 to 3 acres in the Aravallis, adjacent to a sacred grove. The activists alleged involvement of a timber mafia and demanded action against the miscreants. According to Sunil Harsana, environmentalist, and resident, the incident occurred at Sahabwala Johad, near Mangar Bani, which is a protected forest area.
World Hypertension Day: Survey finds fast food, pressure to perform turning kids hypertensive
Fast food, pressure of meeting expectations from a young age is affecting the health of school going children who are turning hypertensive, a survey has revealed. The survey revealed around five percent of the school going children in Lucknow were found to be suffering from high blood pressure. Around 5000 students from different schools were surveyed by Vandana Awasthy, who did her PhD from KGMU and Dr Abhinav Verma.
