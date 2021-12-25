Bateshwar to be developed to keep Atal’s memories alive: Yogi

Agra Chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath paid tributes to former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his paternal village Bateshwar, on his birth anniversary on Saturday. Yogi also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth ₹230 crore for Bateshwar and assured that all efforts would be made to develop Bateshwar to keep Atal’s memories alive..

To note, Atal’s birth anniversary was observed as ‘Sushashan Diwas’ (Good Governance Day) all over the nation. Yogi viewed the photo gallery on the life of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and addressed the gathering at a ground in Bateshwar.

“Former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee had a great personality and had such a good reputation that even his opponents could not criticize him. He was an open-hearted person who said that one needed to think big if one intended to do big. In his political career spreading over six decades, there was not a single blame on his personality,” said the chief minister.

“Atalji inspired us all and paved the way for various schemes in favour of the poor and needy. He gave different schemes for developing road network and free ration for the poor and always stood in favour of the last man in the chain of development. All through his life, he stood for ethics and principles,” said Yogi.

The CM targeted the Samajwadi Party leadership, without taking names, and blamed them for ‘loot’ while in power in the state.

“They had been out of power for the past five years, yet ₹200 crores are being unearthed from their houses in income tax raids. Where did this money come from? It seems to be that which was looted and stored when they were in power in the state,” alleged Yogi.

“Money meant for poor was wasted on subjects like kabristan (graveyard) in previous regime. Those not even knowing Urdu were appointed as Urdu translators and posts were created for them but nothing was done for students and teachers of Sanskrit. It was during BJP regime that Sanskrit schools were taken care of,” claimed the CM.

“The previous regimes in Uttar Pradesh committed a crime by denying the benefits due to the poor. The cash now being unearthed from opposition party leaders and supporters was meant for the poor but was misappropriated. The BJP has given due share to the poor through various schemes like PM Awas Yojna,” he said.

“Our government is now giving tablets and smart phones to youth in Uttar Pradesh. There are various schemes in the name of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Medical colleges, residential schools and intermediate schools are coming up in his name,” said the chief minister, promising that a museum, a ‘sanskritik sankul (cultural complex) and park in name of Atal Bihari Vajpayee would soon come up in Bateshwar.

Also present on the occasion were cabinet minister Mahendra Singh, former minister Aridaman Singh, MP from Fatehpur Sikri Rajkumar Chahar and MLA from Bah Rani Pakshalika Singh.