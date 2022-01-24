Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Battle for Muslim votes likely to intensify in western UP

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, to field Maulana Umair Madani from Deoband assembly seat in Saharanpur district
Asaduddin Owaisi has announced the launch of a new front, Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha, comprising parties with a support base among Muslims, other backward classes (OBCs) and Dalits for the 2022 UP Assembly elections. (File Photo)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 11:50 PM IST
ByRajesh Kumar Singh

LUCKNOW The fight for Muslim votes in western Uttar Pradesh is likely to intensify after the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, on Monday announced to field Maulana Umair Madani from the Deoband assembly seat in Saharanpur district.

“Maulana Umair Madani comes from a prominent Madani family of Deoband. His father Maulana Masood Madani was a former minister in the Uttarakhand government, his uncle Maulana Mahmood Madani is president of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and his grandfather Arshad Madani is principal of Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband,” said Shaukat Ali, president, AIMIM UP unit.

The Samajwadi Party announced to field Kartikey Rana from Deoband while the Bahujan Samaj Party fielded Chaudhary Rajendra Singh. The Bharatiya Janata Party fielded sitting MLA, Brijesh Singh Rawat from the seat. In the 2017 polls, Rawat had defeated BSP candidate Majid Ali by a margin of 29,400 votes.

The Muslim vote is decisive in deciding the fate of candidates in Saharanpur and adjoining districts. The SP, BSP and AIMIM are vying for Muslim votes to ensure victory of their candidates in the Muslim majority - Rohilkhand region. “The entry of the Madani family member in the assembly fray has made the contest interesting in the western UP region,” said Asif Khan a political observer.

AIMIM has announced to field Mushir Tareen from the Sambhal Assembly seat, Shakeel Ashrafi from Asmoli Assembly seat, Lalita Kumar from Nagina seat, Mohiuddeen from Barhapur seat, Khalid Zama from Bilari seat, Maulana Laeeque from Nanpara seat and Haji Kumail Ashraf Khan from Kursi Assembly seat.

On Saturday, Asaduddin Owaisi had announced the launch of a new front, Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha, comprising parties with a support base among Muslims, other backward classes (OBCs) and Dalits for the 2022 UP Assembly elections.

The front includes the Jan Adhikari Party led by Babu Singh Kushwaha, the Bharat Mukti Morcha led by Vaman Meshram, Janata Kranti Party led by Anil Singh Chauhan and Bharatiya Vanchit Samaj Party led by Ram Prasad Kashyap.

