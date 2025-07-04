Be sensitive and responsive, especially towards poor: CM to PCS trainee officers

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday called on Provincial Civil Services’ (PCS) trainee officers to ensure quick resolution of public grievances and to be sensitive towards the poor and weaker sections of society. The CM called upon the trainee officers to make “dialogue, positivity and sensitivity” a part of their work culture. (File Photo)

“Be sensitive and responsive, especially towards poor and marginalized. Young officers have the potential to give new direction to administrative machinery. Your selection is not just job, but a responsibility; fulfill it with integrity and commitment,” the CM said during an interaction with seven trainee officers from the 2022 PCS batch and 38 from the 2023 batch, according to an official statement.

The CM called upon the trainee officers to make “dialogue, positivity and sensitivity” a part of their work culture, saying: “Give priority to public engagement and merit in decisions. As an officer, you should behave sensitively towards the poor and weaker sections.”

“Having the opportunity to serve such a state is not only a matter of pride, but it is also a means to thoroughly examine and refine your personality and attitude. After training, the behaviour, attitude and work style of the initial 5-6 years determine the direction of the next three to four decades,” he added.

The CM also drew the attention of the officers to issues such as land disputes, measurement and fencing, stating that delays in these areas cause disappointment among the public. “Providing quick justice to people should be a part of your working style. Lakhs of revenue cases are pending. People can get relief from your decision,” he emphasised.

Adityanath expressed confidence that the energy, innovation and dedication of these trainee officers will give a new momentum and direction to the state’s administrative system.