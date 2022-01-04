Be wary of “electoral Hindus”: Dy CM Maurya

In an apparent attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said those who fired bullets at “Kar Sevaks” and used sticks on “Kanwarias” had suddenly started remembering Lord Ram. He asked people to be wary of such “electoral Hindus”. On Samajwadi Party’s love for Brahmins, Maurya said, “Jo Ram ka na hua woh Parashuram ka kya hoga. (one who couldn’t be faithful to Ram, how would he be loyal to Parshuram?”

On Sunday, SP president Akhilesh Yadav had unveiled an idol of Lord Parshuram (an avtaar of Lord Vishnu) and offered prayers during the Lucknow leg of his Samajwadi Vijay Yatra. Maurya made these remarks while addressing his party’s backward classes convention in Sikandarpur assembly segment of Ballia district. On the occasion, he laid the foundation stone of 42 roads and six bridges to be constructed at a cost of about ₹72 crore. He also inaugurated 48 roads constructed at a cost of ₹53.63 crore.

The deputy CM said Akhilesh Yadav should prepare for 2027 polls and not for 2022. “There was a storm of BJP in 2014 and since 2019 it is having a tsunami in which SP, BSP and Congress will shed like leaves,” Maurya said. He also claimed that the BJP will repeat its performance in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.