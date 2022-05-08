Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Beheaded man’s body found in Lucknow

The beheaded body of a man was found near Zairapur village, under the Gudamba police station area, on Saturday, police said
Updated on May 08, 2022 12:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

ADCP, North, Prachi Singh said in a video statement that the matter was reported on Saturday morning when locals spotted the body near Zairapur. “The body was wrapped in a bedsheet. The deceased is yet to be identified. We are also looking for the head in order to identify the body,” she said.

She also said that they are also scanning complaints of missing persons so that the body can be identified.

