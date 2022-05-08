Beheaded man’s body found in Lucknow
The beheaded body of a man was found near Zairapur village, under the Gudamba police station area, on Saturday, police said.
ADCP, North, Prachi Singh said in a video statement that the matter was reported on Saturday morning when locals spotted the body near Zairapur. “The body was wrapped in a bedsheet. The deceased is yet to be identified. We are also looking for the head in order to identify the body,” she said.
She also said that they are also scanning complaints of missing persons so that the body can be identified.
-
Skill Development Program: Convocation ceremony held, 120 students felicitated
The deputy director, Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, Ram Asrey Singh, said that the next step after skill development was connecting beneficiaries to employment opportunities, on Saturday. Ram Asrey who was chief guest at the convocation ceremony of the Skill Development Program, held at Laxmi Smriti Vidyadaan Sansthan (LSVS), in Itaunja, said that this joint collaboration is a noble initiative and enables high quality skill development opportunities for people living in rural areas.
-
Nearly a lakh loudspeakers removed in Uttar Pradesh, ensure they are not installed again: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath mentioned loudspeakers while reviewing the progress of development works and law and order in Jhansi, Lalitpur and Jalaun districts of Bundelkhand. The review meeting was held in Jhansi. He would also be in Lalitpur for a review of ongoing water projects. He also asked for speeding up the pharma park project in Lalitpur district of the region. He was reviewing the development works of Jhansi division at a review meeting in Jhansi.
-
Karnataka govt to take over 51 health centres from Bengaluru civic body BBMP
The Karnataka health department will take over the urban primary health centres (UPHCs) and community health centres (CHCs), which are currently under the control of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). A government order issued on Friday said that a total of 51 health centres will be handed over to the health department by the BBMP, which will include 35 UPHCs listed under National Urban Health Mission, 14 unlisted UPHCs and 2 CHCs.
-
New history books an attempt to saffronise school education: Opposition in Haryana
A day after Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal virtually released new history textbooks for Classes 6 to 10 for students enrolled under the Board of School Education Haryana, the Opposition termed it an attempt to 'saffronise ' school education. Kanwar Pal said the new books will include Indian civilisation, history, culture, literature, patriots, freedom struggle, known and unknown heroes who took part in the freedom struggle, and major events in India after 1947.
-
Panchkula to host Khelo India Youth Games from June 4
After being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Haryana will host the Khelo India Youth Games from June 4 to 13 in Panchkula. The Games are being organised jointly by the Haryana government, the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports and the Sports Authority of India. “We are proud and honoured to host this edition of the Games. We cannot wait to welcome the country's youngest sporting talent to our state,” Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.
