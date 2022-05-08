Beheaded man’s body found in Lucknow

The beheaded body of a man was found near Zairapur village, under the Gudamba police station area, on Saturday, police said.

ADCP, North, Prachi Singh said in a video statement that the matter was reported on Saturday morning when locals spotted the body near Zairapur. “The body was wrapped in a bedsheet. The deceased is yet to be identified. We are also looking for the head in order to identify the body,” she said.

She also said that they are also scanning complaints of missing persons so that the body can be identified.