Being organised in the midst of Mahakumbh, Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0 becomes more significant, says PM Modi

The third Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS 3.0) began in Varanasi on Saturday, gaining more meaning as it coincides with the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a message. He described the event reflecting India's rich cultural heritage, further strengthening the centuries-old connection between Tamil Nadu and Kashi. The Prime Minister highlighted that this year's event celebrates the contributions of Sage Agasthyar to traditional medicine and classical Tamil literature

In a letter shared by Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on X, Modi noted that the deep ties between the Kaveri and the Ganga have existed for thousands of years. He said the participation in previous editions of the Sangamam has showcased the beauty of India’s diverse traditions and the strong bonds between people.

The Prime Minister highlighted that this year’s event celebrates the contributions of Sage Agasthyar to traditional medicine and classical Tamil literature. He also pointed out that participants will have the opportunity to experience the Mahakumbh and visit the newly built Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“As India moves forward towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, initiatives like Kashi Tamil Sangamam play a crucial role in fostering unity while celebrating diversity,” he added.

“May the people of Tamil Nadu visiting Kashi go back with great memories to cherish for a lifetime,” wished Modi.

Tamil delegation receives grand welcome

The first batch of 200 Tamils, including teachers, students, and writers, was given a grand welcome upon their arrival in Varanasi on Saturday. BJP Kashi region office bearers and workers greeted them with rose petals at Banaras railway station, following the traditional hospitality of Kashi. Overwhelmed by the warm reception, Tamil students and teachers broke into dance to the beats of drums, captivated by the spirit of the city, said Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi.

Among those who welcomed the Tamil guests were BJP Kashi region president Dilip Patel, district president and Legislative Council member Hansraj Vishwakarma, Legislative Council member Dharmendra Rai, Nandji Pandey, Sanjay Sonkar, Praveen Singh Gautam, Surendra Patel, Naveen Kapoor, Suresh Singh, Ashok Kumar Jatav Advocate, Arvind Patel, Aditi Patel, Kumar Siddharth, Ram Prakash Singh, Vijay Raj Yadav, Omprakash Priyadarshi, Varanasi district magistrate S. Rajalingam, and senior administrative officers.